The far-right AfD's disruptor tactics in German parliament

In the heated hours of election results night in 2017, Alexander Gauland issued an ominous promise, or indeed threat.

"We will hunt them," the senior AfD politician said, seemingly of his political opponents.

He was speaking on the night of September 24, 2017, when the AfD had risen swiftly on the national scale to become Germany's third-largest party, and eventually the leading opposition party in the Bundestag parliament. Gauland would go on to co-head the AfD's parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

Three years later, it's clear that his pledge wasn't meant as a metaphor.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Christian Lüth Ex-press officer Christian Lüth had already faced demotion for past contentious comments before being caught on camera talking to a right-wing YouTube video blogger. "The worse things get for Germany, the better they are for the AfD," Lüth allegedly said, before turning his focus to migrants. "We can always shoot them later, that's not an issue. Or gas them, as you wish. It doesn't matter to me."

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alexander Gauland Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch — but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alice Weidel Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II." Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Frauke Petry German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Björn Höcke The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year — leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Beatrix von Storch Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts — but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said in 2016. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers," she said — even if this meant shooting at women and children.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Marcus Pretzell Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote, "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Andre Wendt The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) — the vast majority of them young men.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Andre Poggenburg Poggenburg, former head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" — the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alexander Gauland, again ... During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks ... and again Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history." Author: Dagmar Breitenbach, Mark Hallam



Fast forward to November 2020, and right-wing activists were filming themselves impeding and insulting lawmakers from various parties in the Bundestag parliament. They were part of major protests in the capital against planned coronavirus restrictions being debated in the chamber. The men and women were properly registered, as guests of individual members of the AfD. They appeared to have been allowed in on purpose, both to confront the politicians and then later to upload the videos to social media.

The footage wasn't pleasant. The stunt bearing AfD fingerprints prompted outrage in Germany. After all, parliament is considered a protected space dedicated to debate the issues.

Green Party MP Britta Hasselmann deplores that the tone of the rhetoric in parliament and beyond has deteriorated

"The method and strategy is evident, on one hand they're working to defame parliament, then beyond that videos of such actions should then be uploaded to YouTube and used," Green Party politician Britta Hasselmann told DW after the incident.

Delegitimizing opponents

The anti-racism NGO Amadeu-Antonio Foundation in Berlin is among the AfD's sterner critics. It sees the action as part of an AfD media strategy to sow mistrust and undermine opponents. It wrote in a recent study that "right-wing activists have the goal of delegitimizing democracy, political opponents and democratic institutions."

The study looked at the behavior of so-called "alternative right" groups including the AfD. These groups can reach audiences in the millions via YouTube, Facebook or Twitter, with the AfD's YouTube channels among the most influential in the scene.

"Alternative-right actors wish to spread their ideology, which is not (yet) a majority opinion and which often exists outside the bounds of democratic norms," the foundation wrote. "Therefore, they try to move the accepted boundaries of public discourse by way of repeated breaches of taboos. This is happening strategically, step-by-step, and continually."

The Green Party's Hasselmann does not disagree, saying "any and every parliamentarian can sense" that the tone of the rhetoric in parliament and beyond has deteriorated.

"I of course will not allow myself to be intimidated. But then I do not want to acclimatize myself to hate and agitation. I don't want to get used to the anti-feminism of the AfD either — to the laughter from their benches, when women take to the speaker's podium. I, along with many others, will never come to terms with that. The democratic parties will stand against it together," Hasslemann vows.

Modeled on Donald Trump?

The AfD's media strategy carries a few hallmarks seen in the outgoing US president, Donald Trump. Truth seems secondary, just be sure to provoke and to stand out. Activists close to the AfD maintain good contact with alt-right groups in the US so caringly cultivated by Trump.

Disinformation is a core pillar of their strategy, according to the Amadeu-Antonio Foundation: "The more contact a user has with disinformation, the more likely they are to believe it, the more likely it is to take root."

Experts also note that this strategy is often marked by becoming ever-more radical. To stay glued to the front pages just for the sake of outrage, the levels of outrage need to increase. Again, Trump's presidency is not a bad case study.

Light on content, high on risk?

This radicalization carries risks for the AfDitself, though. First of all, it's largely devoid of content — simple messaging aimed at targeted audiences hardly enables a culture of rigorous debate.

For Hasselmann of the Greens, that is the gaping hole in the AfD's flank which other parties can't seem to exploit:

"We must learn to make it clear that the AfD has no content whatsoever and no answers to the great questions of our future: neither to the coronavirus pandemic, nor climate change, nor social issues. We must learn to expose this lack of vision."

The other potential danger for the AfD could prove to be law enforcement. Germany's domestic intelligence agency already classes parts of the party as extreme right-wing and is monitoring their activity. Should the entire party fall under formal observation by domestic security services, that could bring huge practical drawbacks, as well as perhaps scaring away members or voters. That's why actions like last week's in the Bundestag are controversial — even within the AfD itself.

This article was translated from German.

