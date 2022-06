No fear of overcrowding

The name "The Hideaway" also fits well because, according to the hotel, only about 35 percent of the space can be rented, which is rare for such a large hotel. The majority of the space is public space, which is why Schloss Elmau never seems overcrowded. This lounge (pictured) is one of the public areas, and there is also a library, bookstore, clothing store and more.