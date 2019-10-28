 The ex-gangster in Berlin who hid his Jewish identity | Film | DW | 31.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

The ex-gangster in Berlin who hid his Jewish identity

The movie "Wet Dog," set in a largely Muslim Berlin neighborhood, looks into how religious identity can ruin friendships. The film modernizes events that happened 20 years ago — and that's not a coincidence.

Film Nasser Hund (Sten Mende)

Fifteen-year-old Soheil has until now managed to hide his Jewish identity from his friends. His family comes from Iran, so he looks just like the other kids from migrant families in his largely Muslim Berlin neighborhood of Wedding. Yet one day, a schoolmate happens to show up at his parents' tailoring shop, and she finds out the truth about his religious background. "This needs to stay our secret," pleads the young Soheil to Selma.

Doguhan Kabadayi and Derya Dilber, the actors playing the two young teens, had just shot this scene for the upcoming film Nasser Hund ("Wet Dog") the day that the press was invited to talk with the production team. Directed by Damir Lukacevic and produced by Carte Blanche International and Warner Brothers Germany, the movie will be released at an undetermined date in 2020.

The story is based on the autobiography Ein Nasser Hund ist besser als ein trockener Jude ("A Wet Dog is Better than a Dry Jew")by Arye Sharuz Shalicar, who spent his teenage years trying to find acceptance among Wedding gangsters, but finally left Germany for Israel to freely express his identity as a Jew. "For the Germans, I was a dirtyTurk, for the Muslims a Jew, for the Jews a young criminal from Wedding," states the book blurb. After leaving behind the graffiti and hip-hop scene, Shalicar later became an Israeli army commander.

Wet dog: A metaphor for anti-Semitism

The provocative title of the book is based on an anti-Semitic Iranian saying, according to which soggy dogs find more acceptance than Jews. It won't be used in its entirety for the film, however: "It's a frightening title in our [German] culture, because its allusions set off our inner alarms," says film producer Stephan Wagner. Even though provocation can be an effective marketing strategy, the production decided to stick to the first part of the title "to keep a reference to the story, but without going into complete polarization," he adds.

The persecution of Persian Jews has led many of them to flee Iran, but the recent attack on a synagogue in Halle provided a brutal reminder that anti-Semitism is still present — and deadly — in Germany, too.

Kida Khodr Ramadan holding an award (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

Award-winning actor Kida Khodr Ramadan

Actor Kida Khodr Ramadan, who plays the role of Soheil's father in the film and who's best known as the clan leader in the hit German TV series 4 Blocks, says he's troubled by the way anti-Semitism is currently being expressed more openly among youths.

Born in 1976 in Lebanon, Ramadan grew up in Kreuzberg, which, like Wedding, is also a former West Berlin district with a strong migrant population. He says that anti-Semitism wasn't as big an issue when he was in school. Muslims and Jews shared the practice of male circumcision and both had religious festivities outside the German norm. "It was the same attitude," the actor recalls.

He suspects that social media is fueling hatred and hopes that this film might help change attitudes: "Even if we only manage to change the opinion of one person among 100,000, I'll be proud to having contributed to that."

Sudden enemies

Though his family didn't come to Germany because of the war, Croatian-born director Damir Lukacevic says witnessing the ethnic conflicts that erupted in the former Yugoslavia made him sensitive to stories related to identity, and to "how from one day to the next, people are declared enemies even though nothing about them has changed."

Director Damir Lukacevic on a film set (Volker Roloff)

Damir Lukacevic on the film set of 'Wet Dog'

"The question at the core of the film is that a person's origins and past might matter more than friendship," says the filmmaker.

In the film, Soheil's friend Husseyn turns against him as soon as his Jewish identity is revealed. Mohammad Eliraqui, a first-time actor who makes his screen debut as Husseyn, could also personally relate to the story: His family fled Lebanon when he was 9 years old. As Palestinian refugees, they landed in a small town north of Berlin, Neubrandenburg, where he experienced discrimination and physical assault. They later moved to Berlin's Neukölln neighborhood, which he describes as his true home — even though he, too, had to deal with gangs. He was able to draw on these personal, recent street experiences for the film project.

In the words of real Berlin teens

The entire process of developing the script, finding actors and preparing them for the film stretched over several years. Lukacevic initially worked with youths in Wedding to develop a play based on Shalicar's autobiography. The director then turned that material into a film script.

Non-professional actors — young Palestinians, Syrians, Iranians and Turks — were invited to join a preparatory improvisation workshop that lasted several months. In it, they worked together on all the different roles, each taking on the perspective of being the Jewish boy who had to hide his identity.

Dreharbeiten zu Nasser Hund (DW/E. Grenier)

From left to right: Doguhan Kabadayi, Derya Dilber and Mohammad Eliraqui

A story that keeps repeating itself

While the actors all come from a Muslim background, a Jewish boy who was bullied and physically assaulted by his schoolmates contributed to the workshop as well. "His case was well documented; he's the son of the director of Human Rights Watch Germany, Wenzel Michalski," says Lukacevic.  "He had many Arab and Turkish friends in high school until they found out that he was a Jew." The boy's testimony, which reflects the story of the film, really helped Kabadayi prepare for his role as Soheil, the filmmaker adds.

Lukacevic decided to set Shalicar's biographical experience from the 1990s in today's Berlin, because the story it tells "is way more relevant today than it was 20 years ago." But the director doesn't define his film as a story about anti-Semitism, which he feels is a very complex issue and not a story in itself.

However, the fact that Warner Brothers Germany took on the movie, even though the major production company usually wouldn't support a project without any renowned actors in the lead roles, demonstrates that the story and the broader issues it outlines are the main draw of the project.

Watch video 12:03

Wenzel Michalski: 'He was taunted as a Jew'

DW recommends

When a satirical novel on anti-Semitism reflects the horrors of reality

Thomas Meyer, the author behind the Swiss entry for the Oscars, just published a sequel to his novel: a satire on anti-Semitism and conspiring far-right terrorist groups. Then the attack on a synagogue in Halle happened. (28.10.2019)  

Berlin gangster TV series '4 Blocks' debuts

A new six-part TV series, already acclaimed by critics, has premiered on German pay TV channel TNT. "4 Blocks" depicts the Berlin district of Neukölln as a gangster's paradise. (09.05.2017)  

Germany announces plans to combat far-right extremism and online hate speech

After the deadly attack on a synagogue and killing of a politician, the German government has set out its new measures to tackle far-right extremist violence. Opposition politicians say the plans are long overdue. (30.10.2019)  

Human Rights Watch: Resistance against autocrats is rising

In its World Report 2019, Human Rights Watch offers several examples of groups working globally to stand up to oppression. HRW has published annual reports since 1989 — often focused on dictatorships. (17.01.2019)  

Anti-Semitism on the rise in the EU

Research clearly shows that anti-Semitic abuse and violence is increasing in the EU. Following last week's anti-Semitic attack in Halle, Germany, the EU has urged decisive action. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (14.10.2019)  

Germany: Halle suspect confesses to Yom Kippur shooting

The suspect in the synagogue attack, Stephan B., has confessed to the shooting in the eastern German city of Halle. He cited anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist motives for the attack. (11.10.2019)  

German synagogue attacker's online extremist circles revealed

The anti-Semitic attacker allegedly acted alone, but he was part of a digital community. Via the internet, hatred and agitation are spread across borders. DW takes a look at the digital world of right-wing extremism. (11.10.2019)  

One in four Germans hold anti-Semitic beliefs, study finds

More than a quarter of Germans surveyed said they agreed with anti-Semitic statements, including that Jews have "too much power over the economy." Over 40% said they thought Jews "talk about the Holocaust too much." (24.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Wenzel Michalski: 'He was taunted as a Jew'  

Related content

Filmstill Wolkenbruchs wunderliche Reise in die Arme einer Schickse

When a satirical novel on anti-Semitism reflects the horrors of reality 28.10.2019

Thomas Meyer, the author behind the Swiss entry for the Oscars, just published a sequel to his novel: a satire on anti-Semitism and conspiring far-right terrorist groups. Then the attack on a synagogue in Halle happened.

Deutschland Zeichnung Chanukkaleuchter

Anti-Semitism on the rise in the EU 14.10.2019

Research clearly shows that anti-Semitic abuse and violence is increasing in the EU. Following last week's anti-Semitic attack in Halle, Germany, the EU has urged decisive action. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

Polizei vor der Neuen Synagoge Berlin

Anti-Semitism rising in Germany, survey finds 18.10.2019

Last week's attack on a synagogue in Germany has left Germans warning that anti-Semitism is on the rise. Federal and state interior ministers meet Friday to decide on protective measures for Jewish premises.

Advertisement

Film

Film Nasser Hund (Sten Mende)

The ex-gangster in Berlin who hid his Jewish identity

The movie "Wet Dog," set in a largely Muslim Berlin neighborhood, looks into how religious identity can ruin friendships. The film modernizes events that happened 20 years ago — and that's not a coincidence.  

Books

Prince Biografie The beautiful ones (1986 Joseph Giannetti)

Prince reveals his childhood memories in posthumous autobiography

The artist had started working on his memoir before he died. "The Beautiful Ones" dives into his childhood, from his first kiss to his fondness for Superman. It also hits back at music critics and what they got wrong.  

Music

Sänger Prince

Prince: The pop star's life in pictures

The artist, who underwent several name changes, including a brief stint as "The Artist Formerly Known as Prince," was known for hit singles including "Purple Rain," "Little Red Corvette" and "1999."  

Arts.21

58. Kunst-Biennale von Venedig (Getty Images/AFP/T. Fabi)

The Global South

The art world is becoming richer and more diverse. Artists from Africa, Latin America and Asia are increasingly gaining the international attention that they deserve. In Venice, their works are proving a real visitor magnet.  

Digital Culture

Hillary Clinton und Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Images/Rick T. Wilking/Pool )

'You're really busting my nuts here': Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with parody letter

After US President Trump told Turkish counterpart Erdogan in a letter "not to be a fool" or a "tough guy" on Syria, Hillary Clinton mocked Trump by tweeting a fake diplomatic missive by J. F. Kennedy.  

Lifestyle

A skull with writing on it (Museum für Sepulkralkultur Kassel)

R.I.P.: German funeral rites

Germany has strict burial laws and quite a few funeral traditions, from mandatory coffins to the time-honored "corpse snack." DW gives you the lowdown on established popular conventions, as well as the newest trends.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  