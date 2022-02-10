The event series "Constructive Journalism Dialogues: Dispatches from the field" continues with a new panel in February

Voters in both Kenya and Lebanon will go to the polls this year to elect a new government. Yet elections are never simply the act of placing one’s ballot in a ballot box. They are largely influenced by the information available to voters about the candidates and the electoral process, how that information is disseminated and by whom.

In countries where elections remain a socially and politically charged issue, independent, constructive and transparent coverage of them can be challenging. Fake news, election interference, populism and vote rigging often crop up during election campaigns, and independent journalists need to be equipped to discover and ideally uncover them without putting themselves under attack.

In this panel, two practitioners from Kenya and Lebanon will share their experience of constructive election reporting, give insights into their working methods and projects, and discuss their success and challenges in the process.

The fifth session "Casting the Vote: Constructive Election Reporting" will be held on February 24, 2022, at 2:00 pm CET. The speakers are Layal Bahnam, program manager of Maharat Foundation (Lebanon) and Dickens Olewe, BBC journalist (Kenya). The session will be moderated by Dina Aboughazala from Egab, a solutions journalism platform based in Egypt.

Presented in collaboration with the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN) in New York, US, and the Constructive Institute (CI) in Arhus, Denmark, the series features virtual sessions held between October 2021 and March 2022.

How to participate

You can register for the event here.

The sessions will be held online. We invite media workers and innovators from around the world to take part via the zoom link or to simply join the Facebook live broadcast at DW Akademie, Solutions Journalism Network or Constructive Institute.

If you have questions or would like to contact us, please write to: dw-akademie.constructive-journalism@dw.com

Meet the panelists

Layal Bahnam is a highly experienced program manager for the Maharat Foundation in the fields of media development, community engagement, freedom of expression, internet freedom and human rights. She has a track-record of developing solutions for the many challenges that are faced in the MENA region. She has more than ten years' experience in designing programs and leading project teams while navigating and mitigating the many risks in the region. She contributes to resource production, training workshops and lectures. With broad expertise in journalism and a public law background, she contributes to resource production, training workshops and lectures, and leads advocacy actions to reform the media ecosystem. She is currently serving as a board member for the International Freedom of Expression Exchange, IFEX.

Dickens Olewe is a journalist currently working for the BBC and an alumnus of the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship program at Stanford University. Throughout his career, he has reported on several elections in Africa. He has been a speaker at journalism conferences around the world on several topics, including constructive journalism, drones for news, podcasting and audience engagement. He also runs an eponymous podcast where he interviews guests on media, politics and technology in Africa.

Moderator Dina Aboughazala is an Egyptian media entrepreneur and bilingual journalist who spent 14 years working for the BBC before launching her media startup, Egab, in August 2020. Egab specializes in solutions journalism and acts as a virtual newsroom for local journalists from across the Middle East and Africa to empower them to publish in regional and international media outlets.

Missed past events? Watch them here:

To watch the first session, "Constructive Journalism and COVID-19: Reporting the unknown", held on October 21, 2021, click here. The speakers included Ritu Kapur from the Indian news website The Quint, and Vivianne Ihekweazu from Nigeria Health Watch.

To watch the second session, "Constructive Journalism and Climate Change: More than bad news", held on November 18, 2021, click here. The speakers included Lola García-Ajofrín, senior reporter at Outriers, Spain, and Abaas Mpindi, CEO and Co-founder of the Media Challenge Initiative, Uganda.

To watch the third session, "Reframing sensitive topics", held on December 16, click here. The speakers included evi Asmarani, editor-in-chief and CEO of Magdalene.co (Indonesia), Mariana Mora, independent journalist, and photographer (Mexico) and Caleb Okereke, Managing Editor of Minority Africa (Uganda).

To watch the fourth session, "Do-it-yourself: Constructive Journalism stories", held on January 20, click here. The speakers included Marie-José (MJ) Daoud, Co-Founder of the media and communication platform Labneh&Facts (Lebanon), Moses (Ras) Mutabaruka, Founder of TAP Media Ltd, a Pan-African media platform (Kenya), and Sumeya Gasa, a journalist and filmmaker in South Africa.