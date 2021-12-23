The event series "Constructive Journalism Dialogues: Dispatches from the field" continues in 2022

Constructive storytelling can broaden the way audiences perceive problems. Reports that explore solutions can inspire people to shift their perspective, reconsider their approach and even their actions. Constructive stories not only point to offenders and victims but also cover nuances and capture complex issues. Still, how can journalists take a constructive approach? And how do these stories differ from other reports?

The upcoming fourth virtual dialogue will be hosted by DW Akademie together with the Constructive Institute (CI) and the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN). The three panelists taking part are professionals who have turned their passion for constructive reporting into start-up projects. They are recent graduates of DW Akademie's Constructive Journalism Fellowship where they spent several months taking a closer look at visual constructive storytelling.

The session "Do-it-yourself: Constructive Journalism stories" will be held on January 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm CET. The speakers are Marie-José (MJ) Daoud, Co-Founder of the media and communication platform Labneh&Facts (Lebanon), Moses (Ras) Mutabaruka, Founder of TAP Media Ltd, a Pan-African media platform (Kenya), and Sumeya Gasa, a journalist and filmmaker in South Africa. The moderator is Dina Aboughazala from Egab, a solutions journalism platform based in Egypt.

Presented in collaboration with the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN) in New York, US, and the Constructive Institute (CI) in Arhus, Denmark, the series features virtual sessions held between October 2021 and March 2022.

Two additional sessions will be held in February and in March 2022.

Meet the panelists

Marie-José (MJ) Daoud is a Beirut-based multimedia journalist and editor. In 2016 she co-founded Labneh&Facts, an award-winning media and communication platform, to empower Lebanese youth to create change and build bridges between communities. She focuses primarily on social and business topics, especially with long, in-depth articles and reports. She holds a master's degree in Multimedia Journalism from Columbia University, New York, and a master's degree in Business and Finance from Paris Dauphine University.

Moses (Ras) Mutabaruka is a Rwandan-Canadian entrepreneur, media maker, and community-builder. He is the Co-Founder of TAP Media Ltd (TAP Magazine Parent Company), a Pan-African media platform telling African stories from an African perspective with a mission to counter the way Africa is portrayed in global media. In 2017, TAP reached over 7 million Africans. From 2019 to 2021, Mutabaruka produced and directed two TAP Films documentaries. He has also produced and directed short feature stories and documentaries for Deutsche Welle (DW) and Al Jazeera English.

Sumeya Gasa is an award-winning journalist and filmmaker based in Johannesburg. In 2016, she won the CNN Africa Journalist Award in the Ecobank Economics category; she also won the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Regional Award, and Third Prize at the Taco Kuiper Awards. In 2018, she was listed in the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans and won the Journalism category at the KwaZulu Natal Young Achievers Awards. In 2018, she also won her second Vodacom Journalist of the Year Regional Award. In 2020, Gasa was named Editor-in-chief of AWiM News.

Moderator Dina Aboughazala is an Egyptian media entrepreneur and bilingual journalist who spent 14 years working for the BBC before launching her media startup, Egab, in August 2020. Egab specializes in solutions journalism and acts as a virtual newsroom for local journalists from across the Middle East and Africa to empower them to publish in regional and international media outlets.

