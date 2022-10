The 77 Percent

The Escape Dairies: Olawale Abdulmajeed

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Nigerian medical student Olawale Abdulmajeed was one of many African students who were forced to flee. The 32-year-old’s escape took him from Dnipro, Ukraine, all the way to Dordrecht in the Netherlands. With the sound of bombs still ringing in his ears, he is now trying to make a fresh start.