The enemy within - US veterans against democracy - Part 1

July 12, 2024

On 6 January 2021, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington. Five people were killed and many injured. Some 15 per cent of those involved were former members of the US military or police.

By storming the Capitol, hundreds of supporters of former US President Donald Trump aimed to prevent the Senate and House of Representatives from officially confirming Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential elections. Some 15 per cent of those involved were former members of the US military or police. This shocking statistic prompts an important question: Why are the very people who have sworn an oath to protect the nation’s democracy attacking it? The US-American filmmaker Charlie Sadoff and his co-writer and producer Kenneth Harbaugh both used to be in the military, something that allowed them to delve deep into the veterans’ world. Through them, they gained access to violent rightwing extremist circles in America, including anti-government militias such as the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and the Oath Keepers. These groups - organized and led by well-educated, highly motivated military veterans - represent the greatest threat to democracy in the United States today. The documentary examines the complexity of this development, tracing it back to its historical roots. The smoke over the Capitol may have cleared, but the problem remains: US society remains deeply divided. The groups are still active and the next elections are imminent.

