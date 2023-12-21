The Egyptian solar water heaters cutting costs and emissions

Nature and EnvironmentEgyptThe Egyptian solar water heaters cutting costs and emissionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentEgyptJulia Mielke12/21/2023December 21, 2023Egypt has been hard hit by high gas prices. Social enterprise Shamsina makes locally manufactured, subsidized solar water heaters that can help reduce household expenses while benefitting the environment.https://p.dw.com/p/4a9gvAdvertisement