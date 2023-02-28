  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Nature and EnvironmentThailand

The effort to save Thailand's wild crocodiles

58 minutes ago

Thailand is home to some 1.2 million crocodiles raised on more than a thousand farms for meat and leather. But out in the wild, the Siamese Crocodile faces extinction. Now conservationists are working to rebuild that natural population.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Oqvo
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 17th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs RSPP at the Moscow International House of Music in Moscow, Russia.

ICC issues arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

Law and Justice37 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

ClimateMarch 16, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's financial district

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

SocietyMarch 16, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Olaf Scholz visits Japan to ramp up security ties

Germany's Olaf Scholz visits Japan to ramp up security ties

Politics7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian attacks have left many Ukrainians, not least children, with life-changing injuries.

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Conflicts9 hours ago03:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Lebanon's economic crisis is rippling through the education system, which is threatening to collapse.

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education8 hours ago02:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage