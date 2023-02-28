The effort to save Thailand's wild crocodiles

Nature and EnvironmentThailandThe effort to save Thailand's wild crocodilesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentThailand58 minutes ago58 minutes agoThailand is home to some 1.2 million crocodiles raised on more than a thousand farms for meat and leather. But out in the wild, the Siamese Crocodile faces extinction. Now conservationists are working to rebuild that natural population. https://p.dw.com/p/4OqvoAdvertisement