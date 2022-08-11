 The effects of cosmic radiation | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 19.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tomorrow Today

The effects of cosmic radiation

This week's viewer question comes from Ignacio Muñoz Rengifo in Chile.

More in the Media Center

Mitglieder des Vereins für Höhlenkunde arbeiten zur Vorbereitung in der Schellenberger Eishöhle. Die Eishöhle bei Berchtesgaden wird ab 29.06.2019 wieder für Führungen geöffnet.

The world’s biggest ice cave 11.08.2022

TOPSHOT - This aerial photograph taken on December 22, 2021 shows the erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion. - The Piton de la Fournaise, the volcano of Reunion, erupted for the second time of the year on December 22 at 3:30 am (12:30 am in Paris), indicates the volcanological observatory. At least three eruptive cracks have opened on the southern flank of the volcano in the enclosure (the central caldera of the volcano), volcanologists have noted. The eruption takes place in a totally uninhabited area. (Photo by Richard BOUHET / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD BOUHET/AFP via Getty Images)

Can the Earth's core be cooled to extinguish its volcanism? 11.08.2022

In this photo provided by @alexis.rosenfeld, researchers for the French National Centre for Scientific Research study corals in the waters off the coast of Tahiti of the French Polynesia in December 2021. Deep in the South Pacific, scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals shaped like roses off the coast of Tahiti. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities. (Alexis Rosenfeld/@alexis.rosenfeld via AP)

Can we save coral reefs from climate change? 11.08.2022

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 11.08.2022

More from Tomorrow Today

PZUD Wattwurm Quelle: SWR

The worm that could revoluntionize medicine 19.08.2022

PZUD Cern, Projekt Zukunft Quelle: Cern

CERN scientists' hunt for cosmic secrets 19.08.2022

PZUD Maurer, Projekt Zukunft Quelle: ESA

Life after weightlessness 19.08.2022

PZUD Maurer | Projekt Zukunft

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 19.08.2022

Read also

Bildnummer: 55966177 Datum: 24.03.2009 Copyright: imago/blickwinkel zebrabärbling (brachydanio rerio, danio rerio), einzelnes tier zebra danio, zebrafish (brachydanio rerio, danio rerio), single individual blws208727 kbdig 2009 quer querformat tier tiere fisch fische knochenfisch knochenfische süsswasserfisch süsswasserfische karpfenfische bärbling bärblinge einzeltier einzelnes tier einzelne tiere ein tier 1 tier ganzkörperportrait ganzkörperportraits ganzkörperansicht ganzkörperansichten seitenansicht von der seite nahaufnahme nahaufnahmen streifen gestreift streifenmuster streifen-muster streifen muster zierfisch zierfische aquarienfisch aquarienfische aquaristik aquarium aquarien horizontal format animal animals fish fishes teleosts teleost fish teleost fishes bony fish bony fishes fresh water fish fresh water fishes danio danios one animal single animal single animals full-length portrait full-length portraits full length side view lateral closeup closeups close up close ups close-up view strip striped stripe pattern striped pattern stripe-pattern striped-pattern stripepattern stripedpattern toy fish toy fishes ornamental fish aquarium fish aquarium

The Self-healing Powers of Zebrafish 10.12.2021

Zebrafish are masters at self-healing. If their brains or hearts sustain injury, they can regrow the damaged cells. For researchers that makes them fascinating creatures to study.

Plastic pollution in oceans growing dramatically, WWF warns

Plastic pollution in oceans growing dramatically, WWF warns 08.02.2022

A new WWF report says the fossil-fuel derived substance "has reached every part of the ocean." The wildlife group is calling for creating an international treaty on plastics.

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

A view shows Chempark following an explosion in Leverkusen, Germany, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Leverkusen chemical blast likely released toxins into air 28.07.2021

A total of seven people are suspected or confirmed to have died after an explosion at a German chemical complex. Prosecutors have opened an investigation into involuntary manslaughter.