The effects of cosmic radiation

This week's viewer question comes from Ignacio Muñoz Rengifo in Chile.
Zebrafish are masters at self-healing. If their brains or hearts sustain injury, they can regrow the damaged cells. For researchers that makes them fascinating creatures to study.
A new WWF report says the fossil-fuel derived substance "has reached every part of the ocean." The wildlife group is calling for creating an international treaty on plastics.
How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A total of seven people are suspected or confirmed to have died after an explosion at a German chemical complex. Prosecutors have opened an investigation into involuntary manslaughter.
