 The eclectic filmmaker: Wim Wenders at 75 | Film | DW | 13.08.2020

Film

The eclectic filmmaker: Wim Wenders at 75

A key figure in New German Cinema, Wenders is renowned for arthouse classics such as "Paris, Texas" and "Wings of Desire" and Oscar-nominated documentaries.

  • German director Wim Wenders takes photos (Getty Images/AFP/F. Guillot)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Wim Wenders' cinematic vision

    A filmmaker and photographer, artist, music lover and much more: Wim Wenders, who was born on August 14, 1945 in Düsseldorf, released his first feature film, "Summer in the City," 50 years ago. As he turns 75, here's a look at some at the director's most memorable works.

  • Film still 'Paris, Texas with Harry Dean Stanton (imago images/Ronald Grant/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Iconic: 'Paris, Texas'

    The image of Travis (Harry Dean Stanton) walking in the Texan desert on his way to nowhere became part of film history. "Paris, Texas," is a German film set in the United States in a dreamlike desert landscape. It helped pave the way for the success of director Wim Wenders. It wowed audiences around the world and won him the Golden Palm at the 1984 Cannes film festival.

  • Still from 'Paris, Texas' - Nastassja Kinski (imago images/Mary Evans/Rights Managed)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Woman in red: Nastassja Kinski

    Actress Nastassja Kinski played the role of her life in "Paris, Texas." Performances such as hers helped make the film a success and turn Wenders into a big name in the international film scene. The West German director continually reinvented himself and was also celebrated for his documentary films.

  • Film still 'Hammett' (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Unhappy in Hollywood

    A big fan of American cinema, Wenders traveled to the US in 1977 to shoot several movies, yet it wasn't the experience he had hoped for. He didn't want to integrate himself into the Hollywood system and considered himself an artist more than a commissioned director. Yet his 1982 Hollywood film "Hammett," which tells the story of crime writer Dashiell Hammett, is still one of his top works.

  • Wim Wenders and Sam Fuller on set of film 'The State of Things' (imago images/Everett Collection)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Liberation through 'The State of Things'

    That same year, in 1982, Wenders directed another memorable film: "The State of Things." It featured legendary US director Sam Fuller (pictured) as one of the cast. In it, Wenders processed his experiences as a director and described the hardships of the film business. For Wenders, the movie was a form of liberation and paved the way for his most successful years.

  • Film still 'Wings of Desire' Bruno Ganz and Otto Sander (picture-alliance/Captital Pictures/CAP/RFS)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Angel over Berlin: 'Wings of Desire'

    After winning the Golden Lion in Venice for "The State of Things," Wenders had one success after another. In Cannes, he received the Golden Palm for "Paris, Texas," and three years later in 1987 came his best-known film to date: "Wings of Desire." Starring Otto Sander (pictured right) and Bruno Ganz, the film about an angel in love is set in still-divided Berlin.

  • Film still 'Alice in the Cities' with Yella Rottländer (picture-alliance/United Archives/Kpa Publicity)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    The early work: 'Alice in the Cities'

    Wenders had long been directing before he became a festival darling who churned out hits. As a young filmmaker, he shot films in Germany in black and white with a minimal budget. His sensitive 1974 film, "Alice in the Cities," about a writer who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young girl (played by Yella Rottländer), is considered the director's real breakthrough.

  • Film still 'Wrong Move' (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Film and literature: 'Wrong Move'

    One year later, he released "Wrong Move," another collaboration with his friend, author Peter Handke, who won the Nobel Prize in 2019 and co-wrote several films with Wenders. "Wrong Move" is about a budding writer (Rüdiger Vogeler) who travels through Germany, making friends and having once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

  • Film still 'Kings of the Road' (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Not your average road movie: 'Kings of the Road'

    In 1976, Wenders released "Kings of the Road," which launched him into the annals of fame as a director of the New German Cinema movement. Melancholic and dreamy, with characters that had never been seen before in German cinema, the movie shot in black and white goes on a three-hour minimalist journey like no other.

  • Film still 'The American Friend' (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Neo-noir: 'The American Friend'

    In 1977, the film "The American Friend" followed, which indicated where director Wim Wenders' journey would later take him: to the USA. With lead actors Bruno Ganz (left) and "Easy Rider" star Denis Hopper, Wenders shot a crime story about art fraud, male bonding and the dream of another life, far away from home.

  • Film still 'Buena Vista Social Club' (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    A comeback with music

    Beyond the films that made him a major figure of the New Cinema Movement, Wenders also became famous later in his career for his documentary features. The documentary "Buena Vista Social Club," about a group of senior Cuban musicians, ravished the world in 1999.

  • Film still 'Pina' (picture-alliances/dpa)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Dance in 3D: 'Pina'

    In the years that followed, Wim Wenders didn't manage to achieve the artistic intensity of his early career with his feature films, but his documentary films found international acclaim. As for "Buena Vista Social Club," the director also received an Oscar nomination for the 3D documentary "Pina" (2011) about the legendary dance troupe of the choreographer Pina Bausch.

  • Film still 'The Salt of the Earth' with Sebastiao Salgado (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Rangel)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Into photography: Wenders and Salgado

    Another Oscar-nominated work, the 2014 documentary film "The Salt of the Earth" about the life of Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado won over critics and the public. With this film, Wenders, who is also a photographer who has exhibited internationally, once again proved that he is more than an average film director — and is an aficionado of multiple art forms.

  • Eine junge Frau in einer Unterwasserszene in einem großen Taucheranzug gehüllt (picture-alliance/dpa/Warner Bros. Pictures)

    The films that made Wim Wenders cult

    Still going strong at 75

    At age 75, director Wim Wenders is still churning out first-rate flicks. Two recent feature films, "Every Thing Will Be Fine" (2015) and "Submergence" (2017, with Alicia Vikander, pictured) show that Wenders still has a love affair with dreamlike cinematic narratives, seemingly weightless images, and stories about people in tricky situations.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)


When the German film industry freed itself from the tight corset of the stuffy and history-forgotten post-war cinema in the 1960s, Wim Wenders was one of the leaders of the pack. Along with Rainer Werner FassbinderEdgar Reitz, Werner Herzog, Margarethe von Trotta and Volker Schlöndorff, Wenders was part of a new generation of German filmmakers who brought a breath of fresh air to the scene and enjoyed experimenting with different storytelling formats.  

The Düsseldorf-born director, who now turns 75 on August 14, became one of the most influential figures in the New German Cinema wave, a movement that emerged in the 1960s and still greatly influences the German film scene.

Many of his colleagues have not had the same level of fame as Wenders, who remains very prolific to this day. Fassbinder passed away in 1982, Kluge works primarily in television and writes books and the others occasionally shoot, but have not managed to receive the same recognition as Wenders. Only Werner Herzog has remained as impressively active.

 

In addition to his work with film, Wenders has been involved in a variety of creative pursuits. He exhibits his photography worldwide, works as a university lecturer, is a member of juries, is present at award ceremonies and at many public art events and has even directed operas at Berlin's State Opera.

Masterpieces: Paris, Texas and Wings of Desire

Wenders is perhaps best known for his film Paris, Texas, an expression of love for American cinema and the United States itself, where he lived for many years. The 1984 film won him the prestigious Golden Palm award at the Cannes Film Festival and paved his path to success.

Another of his well-known poetic masterpieces is the 1987 film Wings of Desire. The black-and-white film presents a romantic view of the still-divided German capital from the perspective of two angels. 

Yet Wenders had been making films since long before these two successes. His early films like, Alice in the Cities and Kings of the Road, were road movies of a different kind.

The 1977 film, The American Friend, starring Easy Rider actor Dennis Hopper, marked the cinematic turning point in which Wenders began to shoot in dreamy, lonely landscapes in the US. Then the success of Paris, Texas opened doors for the director and gave him an open invitation to Hollywood. 

Dennis Hopper in 'The American Friend' (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

Dennis Hopper in 'The American Friend'

Not a huge fan of Hollywood

Hollywood didn't sit well with Wenders, in part because of the nature of his work. He felt he did not have the creative autonomy he sought as he was working within the Hollywood system. And so, after 16 years in the USA, he moved back to Germany, where his output failed to obtain the acclaim of his earlier films. After several years, he reemerged as a successful documentary filmmaker. 

His documentaries are shot with sensitivity and great care for their subjects. Wenders uses the narrative skills he developed earlier in his career to tell engaging stories. His comeback was in 1999 with Buena Vista Social Club, a celebrated documentary about a group of Cuban musicians.

Pina, a 2011 documentary about the life of celebrated contemporary dance choreographer Pina Bausch, as well as The Salt of the Earth (2014), about Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, both earned Wenders an Oscar nomination for best documentary, just like Buena Vista Social Club did. His latest documentary release in 2018 was a film about Pope Francis, titled Pope Francis: A Man of His Word.

Wenders has also kept directing dramas as well, but his latest efforts, such as Every Thing Will Be Fine (2015) and Submergence (2017), received unfavorable reviews and bombed at the box office. 

The 75-year-old director also celebrates 50 years of filmmaking this year: His first feature length work, Summer in the City, was released in 1970. His varied career has definitely led to a series of outstanding works that will forever leave their mark on German film history.

