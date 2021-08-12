The East German secret police and the Berlin Wall

Stunned, the people of Berlin watched what was happening in the early morning hours of August 13, 1961: East German security forces sealed off the borderbetween the city's eastern and western sectors. Police, border police and members of combat groups tore up street pavements, erected barricades made of cobblestones, set concrete posts and positioned barbed wire.

Only a few checkpoints were left open, almost all train and subway lines were disconnected. Berlin was divided and would remain so for 28 years. East Germany, the German Democratic Republic (GDR), had effectively shut in its citizens.

The move was a stroke of luck for the East German Stasi state security, which was run for decades by Erich Mielke in the Ministry for State Security (MfS), according to authors Daniel and Jürgen Ast, and Hans-Hermann Hertle, who express their views in a German television documentary produced by the German broadcaster ARD and Deutsche Welle.

The Wall, and with it the sealing off of East Germany, was the Stasi's "guarantee of power, its lifeblood." From August 13, 1961 to November 9, 1989, tens of thousands of Stasi staff had but one goal, and that was making the Wall unsurmountable for East Germans.

'Surveillance more and more important'

Citizens were bugged, their mail opened, informers targeted friends and even spouses. The film details the mechanisms of the GDR's rule of injustice and the MfS's ever-growing role in the system. "With the Wall, the MfS became more important," says former Stasi lieutenant colonel Harald Jäger in the film. "The assignments became bigger and bigger, in other words: surveillance became more and more far-reaching."

West Berliners watch as the wall goes up

"The situation after August 13 shows that building an anti-fascist protective wall for the citizens of the GDR is good and right. The working class has seized power, never to give it up again," Stasi chief Mielke proclaimed right after the barrier was built.

The bulwark became ever more unsurmountable as the state security's control machinery's overt as well as the more subtle tactics took hold. East Germans who tried to flee the country died in a hail of bullets from border police. "At the time, I felt they were the bad guys," said Jäger. "For us, they were traitors who wanted to betray our state. No matter what their motives, whether they were political or economic — nothing justified an escape," he said.

East Germans suspected of wanting to flee were arrested, ended up in prison or were handed over to West Germany in exchange for foreign currency. Mielke's experts were never far when escape tunnels were discovered, visitors from West Berlin were screened at the border, or recruited as "unofficial collaborators" for the Stasi. The secret police were popularly known as "Horch und Greif "(Listen and Nab).

No plans to build a wall

Walter Ulbricht, head of the East German Socialist Unity Party (SED) ordered the construction of the wall just two months after he had assured the world press that "Nobody intends to build a wall."

Escaping to freedom in the West through a window

Many historians today believe that the SED and Ulbricht wanted to close the border in Berlin much earlier, back in 1952, when the Soviet leadership in Moscow had the inner-German border sealed off. As a result, more and more East Germans turned to the "loophole" West Berlin. The GDR was bleeding out. Ulbricht wanted to plug that hole, so he gave orders to build a wall.

The TV documentary provides a close look at how the GDR regime worked, including explanations by former Stasi officers on rarely shown original historical footage. "On the one hand, the wall had to be maintained mentally and physically; on the other hand, we wanted to present ourselves as cosmopolitan," Günther Enterlein, a former Stasi officer, said. "It was, increasingly, a lot of work."

The regime came under pressure during the last days of the GDR, when Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was pushing for glasnost and perestroika, policies of openness and transformation. "Anything that had to do with detente," Enterlein recalls, "was very dangerous for us, the state security."

August 1961: The Wall at Bernauer Strasse isn't finished yet

Between 1961 and 1989, at least 140 people were killed at the Berlin Wall or lost their lives in connection with the GDR border regime. It was the Wall that ensured East Germany's long existence, and the MfS empire, too, owed its heyday to the "anti-fascist protective wall."

With the fall of the Wall, both simply vanished. Ironically, it was a Stasi officer who opened the Bornholmer Strasse border crossing of the Wall on November 9, 1989 — and with it the Berlin Wall.

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail The Berlin Wall Trail The Berlin Wall divided West and East Berlin for 28 years. Since 1989, the city has been reunited, as has Germany. The differences between both former cities are fading more and more. Still, one of the best ways to explore the remaining traces of the Cold War is the Berlin Wall Trail. This round tour covers some 160 kilometers, identified with the sign "Berliner Mauerweg."

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail The Berlin Wall Memorial The tour can easily be started anywhere you want, as bikes can be brought on Berlin's public transport network. An interesting place to begin is the Berlin Wall Memorial. Following the Wall's former location on Bernauer Strasse along 1.4 kilometers, it shows how the border fortifications were set up and pays tribute to the people who fled East Berlin as well as to the victims of the death strip.

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail Cobblestone markings These lines of cobblestones will help you recognize the exact former location of the Wall in the center of the city. However, it is not continuously documented this way throughout the urban part of the border, which covered some 40 kilometers. When the Wall came down on November 9, 1989, East and West Germans were eager to get rid of all traces of it.

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail The Brandenburg Gate Following the bike path down towards Mitte, you will reach the government district by the Spree River and the Brandenburg Gate. This famous Berlin landmark landed in a no-man's land after the Wall was built. Although the Wall officially blocked it from West Berlin, a smaller wall also restricted access to the monument for East Germans as well.

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail Checkpoint Charlie Checkpoint Charlie remains the most famous former crossing point between East and West Berlin. But of course, nothing here is original. The checkpoint the tourists are checking out is a remake — surrounded by souvenir shops and fast food restaurants.

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail Watchtower near Potsdamer Platz More than 300 watchtowers used to overlook the Berlin Wall, allowing border guards to catch people trying to flee East Berlin. Only a few were left standing, such as this mushroom-shaped surveillance platform near Potsdamer Platz, now listed as an historical monument. Larger, square towers later replaced this model from 1966. An example of this type of tower can be found near Treptower Park.

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail East Side Gallery Another classic attraction that can't be missed on the Berlin Wall bike path is the East Side Gallery. International artists painted this 1.3-kilometer-long remaining stretch of the Wall in 1990, making it one of the longest open-air galleries in the world. This depiction of Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker kissing is one of the most iconic paintings of the gallery.

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail The Glienicke Bridge Beyond the urban section of the bike path, the route continues through the suburbs of Berlin. Just before reaching Potsdam is the Glienicke Bridge, where spies used to be exchanged during the Cold War. A 1962 trade of a KGB agent for an American pilot that took place here is featured in Stephen Spielberg's recent film, "Bridge of Spies." Many villas can be spotted in that area too.

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail Watchtower Museum in Nieder Neuendorf Large parts of the bike route are in the middle of the forest, allowing you to realize how green Berlin and its surroundings still are. Right on the bank of the Havel River, this watchtower in Nieder Neuendorf near Hennigsdorf, about 20 kilometers northwest of Berlin, houses a small museum on the history of the Wall and how it affected that town. It is free to visit.

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail Cherry tree avenue in Pankow Returning to the city, you'll be greeted by a cherry tree avenue in Pankow, which is most spectacular towards the end of April, when the trees are in full bloom. The Japanese donated some 10,000 trees "to bring peace in the hearts of the people." They were planted in different sections of the former Wall. This avenue is right by Bösebrücke, the first crossing to open on the day the Wall came down. Author: Anne Termèche, Martin Koch



Deutsche Welle aired "The Stasi and the Wall" on August 11, 2021.

This article has been translated from German.