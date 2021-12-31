The drum kit is instrument of the year 2022

"What's the quickest way to throw a drummer off his game? Present him with sheet music" — this drummer joke is still one of the harmless ones. Drummers are often disregarded as dumb, loud, completely non-musical, and unable to keep in time. In other words, a fringe group among musicians.

Yet, from Ginger Baker to Dave Grohl, many drummers who have made music history have proven otherwise, by exhibiting brilliance in reading music, writing songs, and serving as bandleaders.

Since 2008, Germany's Schleswig-Holstein Music Council has chosen an instrument of the year, and arranged all kinds of support and events surrounding it.

An impression from a Southern plantation in 1800

Thus, following the oboe, organ and harp, the drum set is its chosen instrument for 2022: a loud instrument that doesn't play a big role in classical music, but is essential in the world of pop and rock. What is intriguing is that the the drum set as we know it today is merely 100 years old.

Drums around the world

Drums have been around since time immemorial, to summon the gods and spirits, as healing therapy, as a rhythm instrument in dance, or to provide a beat. Cultures all over the world have traditional drums with different forms and sounds, from the Irish bodhran, the darbuka in North Africa and the West African djembe to Indian tablas, Japanese taiko drums, South American timbas and Caribbean steel drums. Many traditional instruments from world music have influenced Western pop and rock musicians, who have incorporated the sounds of these drums into their music.

March to the beat

Dull drum beats were also used to coordinate rowers on ancient galleys. In the Middle Ages, crusaders brought small Middle Eastern drums to Europe. Soldiers marched to the beat of "snare drums." Wars with the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century brought with them the cymbals and timpani, but it took centuries before all these percussion instruments were assembled into a set.

A drummer in the American Civil War

The initial spark probably came from the other side of the Atlantic: a mix of peoples had formed in the south of the USA, with Spanish and French influences — and also African, because slavery prevailed in the southern states. Thus, European and African cultural currents flowed into each other. Especially in the melting pot of New Orleans, numerous music groups emerged.

Putting it all together

After the American Civil War ended in 1865, there was no longer a need for military bands. Slavery was abolished and the former slaves looked for work elsewhere. Military musicians sold their instruments and small and large orchestras quickly formed, mainly with black musicians, who initially played the white military bands' repertoire, as marching bands in the streets, at dances on river boats, in bars and at brothels.

A band back then commonly had several wind instruments, guitar, banjo, and several drummers — one on the bass drum, one on the "snare," which sounds like a marching drum, and one who banged the cymbals. The setup proved to be uneconomical for the bands, so they tried to assemble the various drums and cymbals together, or tried certain techniques to play them all at once.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them The Royal Drummers of Burundi This ensemble uses drums called karyenda, which are made of hollowed tree trunks covered with animal skins. They often perform at ceremonies such as births, funerals and coronations of mwami (or kings). Recognized by UNESCO in 2014 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the karyenda are considered sacred in Burundi.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'The Jungle Line' by Joni Mitchell The Royal Drummers of Burundi had a major influence on various musicians such as The Clash, Echo and the Bunnymen, Adam and the Ants, Malcolm McLaren and Bow Wow Wow. A field recording of one of their performances was also featured on Canadian singer songwriter Joni Mitchell's "The Jungle Line," a song on her 1975 album, "The Hissing of Summer Lawns."

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them Imitating tonal speech Some drums are called "talking drums" as their pitches can be regulated to mimic human speech. Used as communication devices in western African societies, these hourglass-shaped drums have two drumheads connected by leather tension cords, which allow the player to change the pitch of the drums by squeezing the cords between their arm and body.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'In Your Eyes' by Peter Gabriel The talking drum made an appearance in English rock musician Peter Gabriel's fifth solo album, "So," in 1986. The song "In Your Eyes" features Senegalese singer songwriter Youssou N'Dour (right, performing with Gabriel in 2014) singing a part at the end of the song translated into his native Wolof, while renowned French drummer and songwriter, Manu Katche, played the talking drum.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them Nimble fingers necessary The tabla is one of the most recognizable percussion instruments from the Indian subcontinent and commonly used in north Indian classical music. Consisting of two drums, called bayan and dayan for the left and right hands respectively, the drums feature a layer of goatskin stretched over a metal or clay vessel. Pictured here is famed Indian tabla virtuoso, Zakir Hussain.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'Black Mountain Side' by Led Zeppelin Although inspired by a traditional Irish folk song called "Down by Blackwaterside," this instrumental by the English rock band had an Indian flavor to it thanks to the tabla-playing of drummer and sitarist, Viram Jasani. Recorded in October 1968 at Olympic Studios in London, "Black Mountain Side" was part of the group's 1969 debut album, "Led Zeppelin."

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them The Irish bodhran This iconic Irish drum is said to pre-date Christianity, and is believed to have begun as an implement first rather than an instrument. Believed to translate from Gaelic as "skin tray," it has been used among others to carry peat. It features prominently in the instrumental music of Irish folk band The Chieftains. Kevin Conneff is seen here playing a bodhran, with bandmate Matt Molloy on flute.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'The Rocky Road to Dublin' with The Rolling Stones Credited with popularizing Irish folk music, The Chieftains gained further mainstream acclaim in the US in the 1970s when they worked on the Academy Award-winning soundtrack to Stanley Kubrick's 1975 film "Barry Lyndon." Their 1995 album "The Long Black Veil" featured some famous collaborations, including "The Rocky Road to Dublin," which they did with The Rolling Stones.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them The Latin connection Latin percussion instruments like congas, bongos, and timbales have also featured prominently in mainstream music. Seen here is famed Mexican-American guitarist and songwriter Carlos Santana whose band produced hits like "Black Magic Woman" and "Smooth" accompanied by percussion instruments such as the maracas that the singer is seen shaking here.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'They Don't Care About Us' by Michael Jackson Brazilian drumming group Olodum (pictured) had long been an institution in the country's famous carnival scene. But they gained global exposure in 1996, when they were featured in a Michael Jackson song, "They Don't Care About Us." The band is also actively involved in social movements against racism and for civil and human rights.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them Bridging cultural and musical divides Trilok Gurtu is yet another master drummer and world music pioneer who seamlessly melded Indian classical music, Western jazz and funk, African music and Brazilian music. Among others, he has collaborated with Gary Moore, John McLaughlin, Jan Garbarek, Joe Zawinul and Robert Miles.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them More than just musical The drum set has been named music instrument of the year 2022 by the German Music Council — and percussion instruments from around the world are regularly incorporated into drum kits. More than just musical instruments, traditional drums are often considered sacred. Used as a mode of communication or for religious purposes, in some cases, even their creation often involves rituals. Author: Brenda Haas



Several drummers experimented with foot machines; the first such device is said to have been constructed in 1850. But it wasn't until demand increased that the idea really became popular. An American by the name of G.R. Olney (also referred to as J.R. Olney) is considered the inventor of a usable bass drum pedal, a device that left a drummer's hands free to beat other instruments. The Ludwig & Ludwig company — sons of German immigrants — started producing the pedal in the late 19th century.

100th anniversary in 2018

Early drum kits were similar to what we know today: the bass drum, which is beaten with a foot pedal, in the middle, the snare, a hi-hat (a double cymbal also used with a foot machine) and various other drums, percussion instruments and cymbals. The first complete functional drum set to go into mass production was put on the market in 1918 by the Ludwig Drum Corporation, as the Ludwig family had renamed its firm.

Contemporary steel drum kit

Later, Gretsch (USA), Premier (UK) and Sonor (Germany) also built drum kits, and Asian companies entered the market with Yamaha, Pearl and Tama. They all offer high quality drum kits. Cymbal manufacturers have an ancient Ottoman tradition — even if the most famous companies today are located in the US or Canada, Zildjian and Sabian cymbals can trace their origins to 16th century Constantinople.

This article has been translated from German.