 The Documenta Scandal | Highlights | DW | 30.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

The Documenta Scandal

This year’s Documenta has become a political hot potato, being widely criticized as antisemitic.

DW Dokumentationen | Der Documenta Skandal

But the event, which is one of the world’s most prestigious art shows, has also been a success with a lot of younger visitors.

DW Dokumentationen | Der Documenta Skandal

The scandal at Documenta 15 was triggered by a huge banner featuring antisemitic motifs. In addition to the scandal that surrounded this work by an Indonesian artist collective, attention was also focused on other works that can be interpreted as antisemitic. Yet the debate has now extended beyond such problematic examples and the exhibition. The question that is now being asked is - where does antisemitism start and where does criticism of Israeli policy stop?

On 25 September 2022, Documenta 15 closed its doors after 100 days. This documentary does not just explore what happened at the art exhibition in Kassel, but also the furious, bitterly contested and extremely polarizing debate that it sparked. This is a very German debate, which goes to the heart of the identity of the Federal Republic of Germany.

DW Dokumentationen | Der Documenta Skandal

It is a debate that remembers the darkest chapter in German history. We conduct the first TV interview with Taring Padi, the artist’s collective that created the 96-square meter banner entitled "People's Justice" exhibited in the center of Kassel for days on end. We also speak to Minister of State for Culture, Claudia Roth, the Central Council of Jews in Germany and other cultural figures such as Eva Menasse, Igor Levit, Meron Mendel and others. 
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 03.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC
MON 03.10.2022 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 04.10.2022 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 04.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 04.10.2022 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 04.10.2022 – 21:30 UTC
WED 05.10.2022 – 07:30 UTC
WED 05.10.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 04.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
WED 05.10.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Related content

Besucher der documenta fifteen stehen im Hallenbad Ost vor der Kunst des indonesischen Kollektivs Taring Padi. Die 100 Tage währende Weltkunstausstellung feiert Halbzeit. Mit Spannung werden die Besucherzahlen erwartet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

As documenta 15 closes, antisemitic taint lingers 23.09.2022

Curated by an Indonesian art collective, Germany's five-yearly art extravaganza was supposed to be something different, a symbol of creative diversity. How then did antisemitic imagery overshadow art at documenta?

09.10.2020, Sachsen-Anhalt, Halle (Saale): Josef Schuster, Präsident des Zentralrats der Juden in Deutschland, steht vor der Synagoge in Halle/Saale. Ein Jahr nach dem rechtsterroristischen Anschlag am höchsten jüdischen Feiertag Jom Kippur in Halle wird mit Veranstaltungen und Gebeten der Opfer gedacht. Am 09. Oktober 2019 hatte ein schwer bewaffneter Rechtsextremist versucht, die Synagoge zu stürmen und ein Massaker unter 52 Besuchern anzurichten. Als ihm das nicht gelang, erschoss er eine Passantin und in einem Dönerimbiss einen jungen Mann. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Josef Schuster: 'Antisemitism is misanthropic, no matter where' 15.09.2022

Central Council of Jews President Josef Schuster spoke to DW about antisemitism scandals at the documenta art show. He pleads for more enlightenment and education.

Das auf der Kunstausstellung documenta fifteen wegen Antisemitismusvorwuerfen in die Kritik geratene Gemaelde People's Justice wurde abgehaengt (Foto vom 21.06.2022). Der Aufsichtsrat der documenta hatte die Entfernung beschlossen. Zuvor hatten unter anderem Kulturstaatsministerin Claudia Roth (Gruene) und die hessische Kunststaatsministerin Angela Dorn (Gruene) die Entfernung des Gemaeldes des indonesischen Kuenstlerkollektivs Taring Padi gefordert. (Siehe epd-Meldung vom 21.06.2022)

'We apologize': Artist collective Taring Padi regrets documenta 'mistake' 24.06.2022

Following the scandal over an antisemitic artwork at the documenta art show in Kassel, the curatorial team has now been joined by the artist collective Taring Padi in apologizing.

Advertisement