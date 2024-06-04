Living in war - The doctor of Kherson

Kherson is heavily contested: the north is back in Ukrainian hands, but the Russian occupiers rule in the south. Chebotaryóv has to work in two clinics at the same time in order to keep things running. And there are regular alarms: patients and staff must flee to the bunker in the basement. This puts additional strain on Sascha: His wife and five-year-old daughter live in the west of Ukraine. Although the risk of attack is less great there, the worry for the father of a family close to the front remains. A report by Carolina Chimoy.