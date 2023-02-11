  1. Skip to content
The difficulties of reporting on Gaza from the outside

Rebecca Ritters
November 2, 2023

For years, journalists have been unable to enter the Gaza Strip without permission from Israeli authorities. Now, they can't enter at all. DW’s Rebecca Ritters on the challenges faced by those trying to report on events in the territory.

