  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Turkey
ConflictsMiddle East

The difficult task of evacuating medical patients from Gaza

Jessica Saltz
November 16, 2023

Gaza's war-torn hospitals are overflowing with patients needing emergency care. Those with chronic health conditions no longer receive meaningful treatment. But evacuating them to other countries is complicated and dangerous.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Yxki