  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineUS election 2024
HistoryGermany

The death marches of the Second World War - Part 2

October 23, 2024

In the final months of the Second World War, the Nazis evacuated concentration camps near the front. More than 700,000 prisoners were forced on death marches, often lasting weeks, as the Red Army advanced.

https://p.dw.com/p/4m8ru

To this day, little is known about this incredibly bloody chapter in the history of the Third Reich. From summer 1944 to spring 1945, the Nazis forced hundreds of thousands of deportees on death marches through Germany and Austria, often lasting weeks. Many prisoners died of exhaustion or were murdered - either by guards or by civilians they had to march past. The unbelievable brutality of these death marches testifies to the general brutalization that had spread throughout the declining Third Reich. In essence, the death marches were a continuation of the extermination strategy pursued by the Nazis in the concentration camps. In the face of the Soviet advance, the Germans dismantled the camps and attempted to remove traces of the extermination facilities. Having thus lost the means to execute their planned mass killings, the Germans resorted to other methods. They continued the murders, even as the regime collapsed and the Allies advanced. The death marches are one of the least known chapters in the history of the Third Reich. That’s because for a long time, information about the identity of the perpetrators - and that of hundreds of thousands of prisoners from concentration camps, prisons and labor camps - was restricted. Today, many previously unanswered questions can be answered thanks to historical research, as well as the testimonies of Jewish and other survivors that has been gathered over the decades.

Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

DW Dokumentationen KW 35 | Gym Boys - Warum junge Männer pumpen

Gym Boys — why young men pump iron

"Pretty people have it easier in life," says 15-year-old Moritz.
SocietySeptember 4, 202442:33 min
Skip next section More on History from Europe

More on History from Europe

Doku Plan KW 23 Operation Overload

D-Day and the tremendous cost of victory

“Operation Overlord” is recorded for posterity as a success story.
HistoryJune 5, 202442:34 min
Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks into a DW microphone in Auschwitz

Holocaust remembrance vital as antisemitism rises in Europe

Nearly eight decades after the end of World War II, antisemitism in Europe is on the rise again.
HistoryJanuary 23, 202402:47 min
Two people dressed as knights fight in a mock battle

Medieval fighting enthusiasts face off in Spain

Dressed and armed as knights, teams of men and women compete in battle in Castile, Spain.
HistoryMarch 14, 202305:03 min
Skip next section More on History from around the world

More on History from around the world

external

South Africa: Winning the fight against apartheid

Thirty years after the end of apartheid, Albie Sachs looks back at his lifelong struggle for dignity — with gratitude.
HistoryApril 25, 202404:41 min
external

Why Togo was not a German "model colony"

We explore how people in German Togoland suffered punitive expeditions and subjugation to benefit German imperialism.
HistoryMarch 7, 202401:29 min
DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The 77 Percent takes a closer look at Germany's brutal colonial rule in Africa and asks how it affects young people.
HistoryMarch 6, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm