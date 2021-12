The Day

The Day with Phil Gayle: Tensions and Duplicity

In our final show of 2021, the world weighs up Vladimir Putin's words after he holds his annual press conference in Moscow. This, of course, is against a backdrop of weeks of international concern over Russia's troop build-up on its border with Ukraine. Plus, chip maker Intel angers China over Xinjiang, and it's beginning to look a lot like another Covid Christmas.