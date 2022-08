The Day

The Day with Phil Gayle: Taiwan Tensions

Will she or won't she? Visit Taiwan, that is. Senior politicians and military planners in Beijing and Washington are wondering about the next move of US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. And if she does, what will the Chinese do? Plus, political tensions flare between Kosovo and Serbia, the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa, and England rejoices after its women's Euros soccer win.