The Day

The Day with Phil Gayle: Pelosi’s ‘Provocation’

The Speaker has landed! After weeks of speculation and not-quite-denials, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan – and China is livid. So, what happens next? Plus, a Dutch gas field causing earthquakes could stay open because of Russia’s energy squeeze on Europe, and the US kills al-Qaida’s chief in a drone strike in Afghanistan.