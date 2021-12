The Day

The Day with Phil Gayle: Booster Inequity

Omicron means rich countries are now urging their populations to get vaccinated and boosted. But the boss of the World Health Organisation says we can't vaccinate our way out of this crisis – especially while there's still so much vaccine inequity. So who do you choose to believe? Plus, all eyes in Spain are on El Gordo – "the Fat One" – the world's biggest lottery with billions in prizes.