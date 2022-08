The Day

The Day with Nicole Frölich: Ukraine negotiations window open

The Turkish President and the Secretary General of the UN sat down with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to explore options for peace negotiations with Russia. But can their success at brokering a grain deal between the warring countries offer momentum toward an actual end to the war? Nicole speaks with a former Ukrainian diplomat, now an adviser in Kyiv, about the real potential for a negotiated peace.