The Day with Nicole Frölich: Trump’s candidate wins big

Rep. Liz Cheney, a one-time star of the Republican Party in the U.S., has lost her primary election to a candidate backed by Donald Trump. Ever since turning on the former President for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Cheney has been shunned by her party and attacked by Trump himself. We hear of Cheney’s plans to keep Trump out of the White House, perhaps running for president herself.