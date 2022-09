The Day

The Day with Nicole Frölich: Russia raises the stakes in Ukraine, 21 September 2022

For the first time since World War II, Moscow formally mobilizes its forces – calling up 300,000 military reservists. At the United Nations General Assembly, US President Joe Biden slams Russia for shamelessly violating the UN Charter and overtly threatening to attack Europe with nuclear weapons. Also on the show: Iranian women burn their headscarves in protest against the morality police.