The world's rich and powerful are mingling in the Swiss Alps. Despite the picturesque backdrop, this isn't a feel-good summit. Ukraine's first lady used her platform in Davos to urge leaders to help end the war destroying her country. It comes as pressure grows on Berlin to allow the delivery of German-made Leopard tanks to Kyiv. Plus, China's population shrinks for the first time in decades.