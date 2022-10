The Day

The Day with Nicole Frölich: Nuclear Warning

Putin’s war is failing, and his people are rebelling. But his saber rattling is being heard around the globe. Joe Biden warns the world is at risk of nuclear ‘Armageddon’. Plus, rights champions in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus jointly win the Nobel Peace Prize - causing resentment in Kyiv, and a wildfire causes irreparable damage to some of Easter Island’s sacred moai statues.