The Day with Nicole Frölich: Kenya’s post-election battle for president.

The runner-up in Kenya's presidential election, Raila Odinga, will contest the result that put his rival, William Ruto, on top. Also on the show: In the wake of an incidence of ‘sabotage’ in Russia-annexed Crimea, we look into the role of partisans in the Ukraine war; and finally, we hear about the new vaccine that targets both the original and Omicron variant of the coronavirus.