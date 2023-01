49 minutes ago 49 minutes ago

Dnipro – the Ukrainian city reeling after one of the deadliest single strikes of Russia's war – is not giving up hope. Following a devastating attack on an apartment building, rescuers search for dozens missing in the rubble. Also, Italy's most-wanted mafia boss is arrested. How was he able to live in hiding for 30 years? Plus, the global elite descend on Davos for the World Economic Forum.