03/01/2024 March 1, 2024

Has the dream of a democratic Russia been buried with its staunchest defender? Alexei Navalny was a beacon of hope for millions of Russians and his death sent shockwaves. Thousands have defied attempts of intimidation at his funeral in Moscow. Plus, Iranians head to the ballot box in parliamentary elections. Turnout is expected to be low as more and more people ask - what's the point?