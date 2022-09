The Day

The Day with Nicole Frölich: 'A Winter of Global Discontent', 20 September 2022

After two years of Zoom meetings because of the pandemic, the UN General Assembly is back in town. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused leaders of being gridlocked in global dysfunction and painted a grim picture of the months and years ahead. It comes as Vladimir Putin's proxy authorities in occupied Ukrainian areas announced referendums on joining Russia this weekend.