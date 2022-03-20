The Day with Nicole Frölich, 22 September 2022

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Russia’s war on Ukraine in focus at the UN Security Council. A barrage of criticism against Russia. Met with Russian obfuscation.
Ukraine's president has said in a German interview that Vladimir Putin's speech about calling up reservists was "no news for me." He said the process had already begun earlier. DW rounds up the latest.
US President Joe Biden accused Russia of violating the core tenets of UN membership by starting an "unprovoked war" in Ukraine. He also warned Moscow about "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons.
The largest annual gathering of global leaders returned in person to a world divided by multiple crises headed by the war in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has raised the Ukrainian flag once again in the strategic city. The UK has confirmed that Ukraine likely downed an Iranian-made war drone. DW has the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version