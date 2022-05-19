 The Day with Nicole Frölich, 07 September 2022 | The Day - News in Review | DW | 07.09.2022

The Day

The Day with Nicole Frölich, 07 September 2022

At just one event, Russia‘s Vladimir Putin talked about stopping energy deliveries to Europe, along with grain exports to the world market facing a food crisis. That’s if Europe puts a cap on the price it would pay for Russian gas. Who will blink first? And how’s this for scary: A captured Ukrainian nuclear power plant is now running on backup diesel generators, while artillery shells land nearby.

Read also

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Russia-Ukraine updates: US will not label Russia as state sponsor of terrorism 07.09.2022

The US government has explained why it has no intention of naming Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Meanwhile, the UN has urged a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. DW rounds up the latest.

Volunteer soldiers attend a training outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Some volunteers signed up to join a Chechen unit that fights alongside the Ukrainian military. Fighters from Chechnya, the Russian republic in the North Caucasus, are participating on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine, with pro-Kyiv volunteers loyal to Dzhokhar Dudayev, the late Chechen leader who headed the republic's drive for independence from Russia. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

Russia-Ukraine updates: Baltic states agree on Russian entry restrictions 07.09.2022

The three Baltic states have agreed to tighten entry restrictions for Russian nationals. Meanwhile Vladimir Putin has admitted that the sanctions are having an effect. DW rounds up the latest.

People walk past a banner reading We are together with Russia. We are one nation in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia-Ukraine updates: Kherson annexation referendum 'paused' 05.09.2022

Referendums on joining Russia had originally been planned for September by occupying forces in Kherson and three other regions. Meanwhile, Ukraine announced gains in the country's south. DW rounds up the latest.

DONETSK, UKRAINE - APRIL 28: Armed pro-Russian separatists seize the municipality of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk on April 28, 2014. (Burak Akbulut - Anadolu Agency)

Ukraine: British man held by Russia-backed separatists dies — as it happened 15.07.2022

NGOs had described Paul Ulrey as a humanitarian volunteer while Russia-backed separatists said he was a soldier. Elsewhere, Germany has rejected the idea of easing sanctions on Moscow. Follow DW for the latest.