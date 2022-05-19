The Day

The Day with Nicole Frölich, 07 September 2022

At just one event, Russia‘s Vladimir Putin talked about stopping energy deliveries to Europe, along with grain exports to the world market facing a food crisis. That’s if Europe puts a cap on the price it would pay for Russian gas. Who will blink first? And how’s this for scary: A captured Ukrainian nuclear power plant is now running on backup diesel generators, while artillery shells land nearby.