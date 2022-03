The Day

The Day with Abby Kuhathasan: Ukraine's Suffering

A month into the war, Ukrainians are still fighting for their freedom. 10 million people have been displaced. More than 3 million have fled the bloodshed for an unknown future. As Russia shells cities, Kyiv is calling on Moscow to allow 100,000 people trapped in Mariupol to leave. Plus, we remember Madeleine Albright – the first female US Secretary of State – who has died at 84.