The Day with Abby Kuhathasan: Putin's Blunder?

On the show, the bid to slow down imports of Russian gas – in order to stop Vladimir Putin pocketing up to one billion dollars a day from Europe. Militarily, the UK says Russia is falling back as Ukrainian forces retake towns and defensive positions. Plus, Jamaicans call for reparations during a British royal visit, and we look back at the legacy of Madeleine Albright.