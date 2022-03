The Day

The Day with Abby Kuhathasan: Isolating Russia

Three summits in one day. NATO, G7, and EU leaders have been meeting to map out their collective response to Russia's full-scale assault on Ukraine. We speak with former Finnish Prime Minister, Alexander Stubb – he says he believes Finland will join NATO. Plus: if Vladimir Putin believed his invasion would result in a quick victory, he's severely miscalcuated. So what's his strategy now?