The Day

The Day with Abby Kuhathasan: Horror in Mariupol

No surrender. That is the firm message out of Ukraine as it rejects Russia's ultimatum to lay down its weapons in the port city of Mariupol. The Russian attack continues as tens of thousands remain trapped in a city that has been almost entirely destroyed by relentless bombardment. Also on The Day: Germany looks to Qatar and the UAE to ease its energy dependence on Russia.