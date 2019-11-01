The day the Berlin border wall opened

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
What had seemed unimaginable in Berlin became true on November 9, 1989. After 28 years, a chink in the wall - and suddenly, immeasurable freedom.
Three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, reporters from DW’s Africa department set out to discover what has changed in eastern Germany. Join Asumpta Lattus on her voyage to better understand Germany.
If the Berlin Wall had never fallen in 1989, today the German Chancellor might be on a road trip through the US and listening to Bruce Springsteen, she told a magazine. But she wouldn't have taken an American car.
Consumer goods from the German Democratic Republic (GDR) had a reputation for shoddy quality and gruesome styling. But decades after the collapse of the communist regime, some East German brands are once again thriving.
On November 4, 1989, a cabal of East German creatives and intellectuals demanded democratic reform. The result was an enormous demonstration that catalyzed the fall of the Berlin Wall.
