The Cyber-Mobbing Cartel

For the first time, a documentary film penetrates deep into the most extreme levels of online hate. Cyberbullies engage in a series of campaigns intended to provoke an intense emotional reaction from the victim.

The film explores some of their most perfidious methods.

Image: WDR

Tens of thousands of people have an Internet-based hobby. A cruel game that plays on online anonymity and looks something like this: Cyberbullies home in on victims through social media channels and begin goading them into online emotional outbursts.

One cyberbully bluntly admits how he always finds new victims: “You just pick anyone. And in the best case scenario, you make them snap.” Image: WDR

And clock up each one of these outbursts as a triumph.

The cyber group “NWO” has been having fun stalking, threatening and harassing people for years. Image: WDR

The group profiled in the film has a hierarchical structure and calls itself the NWO, an abbreviation for "New World Order” or also "Nie Wieder Online”, or "Never Again Online”. Members meet on the communication platform Discord, allocate their tasks and brag about their activities online. Some hack accounts to access personal data, others order pizzas or packages en masse in the name of the victims.

