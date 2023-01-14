The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

Youssoufa Moukoko is amongst the hottest prespects in Germany football. With his contract at Borussia Dortmund due to run out in the summer, the 18-year-old is facing a pivotal decision regarding his future.

While the jury is still out on the full extent of his potential, there's no doubting that Youssoufa Moukoko is one of the most talented young German footballers around.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund at the age of 10, Moukoko has left behind him a trail of broken records at youth level as well as in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Now 18, and fresh from travelling to Qatar with the German national team, he is facing a key decision with his contract due to run out in the summer.

The desire for Moukoko to stay at Dortmund is mutual by all accounts, but BVB are facing a race against time with top clubs reportedly lining up some big-money deals to secure his services on a free transfer.

What has Moukoko said?

When he first broke onto the scene Moukoko told tabloid BILD that his aim was "to go pro in Dortmund, win the Champions League with Borussia and win the Ballon d'Or." While he has sent records tumbling, he's also had to be a little patient in making his breakthrough.

It wasn't until Erling Haaland's departure, Sebastien Haller's cancer diagnosis and Anthony Modeste's lack of goals, that the door truly opened for the Bundesliga's youngest-ever goal scorer. His form, that produced six goals and three assists, sparked the speculation.

Moukoko was a surprise selection in Hansi Flick's Germany squad for the World Cup, making one substitute appearance Image: INA FASSBENDER/AFP

Moukoko had previously told Dortmund’s official site that "I read what the media write, but I don't put pressure on myself," but surprisingly took to Instagram to respond to recent reports regarding his contract demands with BILD claiming he was asking for more than €7 million ($7.55 million) a year.

"Please don't believe everything you read in the papers! By now, I know it's all part of the football business, but even though I'm still young, I won't be pressured into making a decision about my future. I will not accept such a lie about me."

"My full focus is on the second half of the season, and it's all about the club Borussia Dortmund. No player is bigger than the club, I am and will never be bigger than the club, and in the end I am just a small part of it. It's really sad that nowadays you can bring something like this into the world so that you (fans) have a false image of me."

What have Dortmund said?

Dortmund have a track record of cashing in big on their rising stars, just look at the deals done for Christian Pulisic, Jadon Sancho and Haaland. Moukoko has been able to negotiate with other clubs since the beginning of the year, which is why the club are looking for a speedy resolution and have made it clear they won’t be held to ransom.

"The fact that he is now trying to get a good position for himself is legitimate," club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sky Germany. "But it is just as legitimate that we have our own ideas and that if those don't match up, then the cooperation will not be continued. This is the last consequence, which can also happen. But we hope, of course, that he stays with us."

"I think the whole process is quite normal. The difference is simply that he is only 18 years old and was already at the World Cup. This makes the whole thing even more public, of course."

What have the press said?

It was initially reported that Moukoko was waiting until he turned 18 to make a decision on his future as he would then have autonomy when it came to deciding his future. However, his birthday came and went on November 20th with no further clarity provided.

That combined with the increased publicity Watzke mentioned, have allowed the media to run rampant with rumours. While the German press are speculating about the inner workings of Dortmund’s contract negotiations, the international press are linking him to a host of top teams with Barcelona, Chelsea and Newcastle United chief amongst them.

Moukoko is the youngest appearance maker in UEFA Champions League history Image: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

Despite earlier backlash, SportBILD asked the question: 'Is BVB star Moukoko too greedy?'. Observing him at Dortmund's winter training camp in Marbella, Spain, the German outlet portrayed Moukoko as being "seems hardly bothered by the tough contract negotiations," instead leaving a "concentrated and lively impression."

"There is still no clear trend as to where he will play after his contract ends next summer […] The Moukoko side wants a higher basic salary and they know that the money at big clubs abroad can afford to spend a lot more."

What could the future hold?

According to reports Newcastle United are the side ready to go all-out to secure his services with some eyewatering figures. In addition to a base annual salary of €9 million ($9.7 million), they are also offering over €30 million ($32.3 million) as a signing on-fee.

These are numbers that Dortmund, who are reportedly offering an annual salary of €3 million ($3.2 million) plus add-ons and a signing on bonus of €10 million ($10.8 million), simply can't compete with.

Nevertheless, they remain his first point of contact and it is quite possible that a breakthrough in the situation could arrive before the January transfer window closes on January 31.