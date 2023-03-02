  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Cars and TransportationBosnia and Herzegovina

The crazy hill-climb special Jetta MK1

2 hours ago

Like a lot Bosnians, Vedran Sember has a penchant for VWs. Which is why this mechanic, car-tuner and hill-climb racing enthusiast has a crazy Volkswagen Jetta Mk1 that's highly-tuned and ready to take on the competition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NBFp
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers carry a victim on the rubble as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria

Turkey-Syria: Time 'running out' for people trapped — LIVE

Catastrophe29 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A US protester holds up a red sign with white letters reading: It is not OK to execute the innocent

Poor Kenyans likely to end up on death row: study

Poor Kenyans likely to end up on death row: study

Human Rights4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk during their meeting in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

China's Russia ties force Ukraine to rethink partnership

China's Russia ties force Ukraine to rethink partnership

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A woman, Martina Rink, smiles, standing next to man in suit, Simon Usifo.

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

'People of Deutschland': Everyday racism in Germany

Literature5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The National Trust team of rangers clear deceased birds from Staple Island

Could bird flu in mink signal threat of a human pandemic?

Could bird flu in mink signal threat of a human pandemic?

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman smiling

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia's executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Beyonce wearing a crown, surrounded by performers, hands up in adulation.

Beyonce: The pop culture phenomenon

Beyonce: The pop culture phenomenon

MusicFebruary 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

CatastropheFebruary 6, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage