The Cost of Beauty - Medical Malpractise in Turkey

Clinics and agencies advertise cosmetic surgery by showing perfect bodies and plenty of smiles. Countries like Turkey draw customers in with low prices. The majority of procedures are performed well and many clinics and doctors have good reputations. But the highly competitive Turkish market is increasingly attracting ruthless profiteers. In the past five years, at least 28 British women have died as a result of surgeries in Turkey.

A report by Gunnar Köhne

