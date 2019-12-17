 The continuing integration of human and machine | Arts | DW | 17.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

The continuing integration of human and machine

As part of the Saxon Year for Industrial Culture, a new exhibition in Leipzig explores artworks that reflect the shifting effects of technological progress on humans since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

  • Fused with numerous cables, pipes and backgrounded by smoking chimney stacks, this Elisabeth Voigt painting from 1948 appears as an early variant of a cyborg (MdbK Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'The Machine Man'

    Fused with numerous cables, pipes and backgrounded by smoking chimney stacks, this Elisabeth Voigt painting from 1948 appears as an early variant of a cyborg, with humans having been transformed into a servile machine. The master student of Käthe Kollwitz was obviously critical of industrialization, and of war, with Voigt also depicting the horror of the Berlin bunkers in the 1940s.

  • Wolfram Ebersbach's 1975 painting focuses on tired men who go home from work after a long day at work (MdbK Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Shift change in opencast mine'

    Wolfram Ebersbach's 1975 painting focuses on tired men returning home from work after a long day working in a mine. The broken, barren landscape shows clear traces of the open-cast mine in which they work, more than a century after such mines came into operation. The work originated in the former GDR, where there is still no sign of the impending closure of the same mines.

  • Brigade I - one of the first industrial computers dominated the group portrait arranged for the staff. (Landesverwaltungsamt Halle/Saale, Norbert Wagenbrett)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Brigade 1'

    Norbert Wagenbrett's portrait "Brigade I" from 1989 reflects the transition from analog to digital society. Here, one of the first industrial computers dominates the group portrait arranged for the staff. The faces look sullen, as if they have realized that they have become subservient to the machine before them.

  • Military disputes are the focus of this image from 2014 that asks about human responsibility in the use of artificial intelligence to hit targets for so-called preventative war. (The artists property, Düsseldorf)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Preventative War'

    Jannine Koch, born in 1981, repeatedly focuses on social and political transformations in her paintings, including globalization and the increasing digitization and surveillance of individuals. Military disputes are the focus of this image from 2014 that asks about human responsibility in the use of artificial intelligence to hit targets for so-called preventative war.

  • Aluminum sculpture (The artists property, Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Fighters'

    Reminiscent of a "Terminator" film, Jana Mertens' aluminum sculpture shows a hybrid of man and machine, an intelligent cyborg of sorts that has been developed by humans to go to war. In an ethical sense, this has little to do with optimizing people via technology. Much of Mertens' work explores the destruction wrought by industrial war.

  • Installation: Porzellan, Stahl, LED-Beleuchtung (The artists property, Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Installation: Porcelain, Steel and LED-Light'

    "You can cooperate well with algorithms and machines in general," says Canadian artist Marie-Eve Levasseur. In her installations, the human body and technology move ever closer together until they finally merge — as in this tooth-like construct.

  • a human skulls with a barcode (The artists property, Chemnitz)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'That is the price'

    Together with the artist Martin Kretschmar, Ines Bruhn, a professor of design, has created human skulls with a barcodes using a 3D printer. The 12-part work confronts the viewer with 12 skulls on which barcodes are raised in relief, the mark of humans who can be scanned as part of a consumer culture that focuses on maximizing profits and the associated permanent growth.

  • Rainer Jacob: Above: Ein Mann liegt unter Decken neben einer Laterne und einem Radiator(The artists property, Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Above'

    The artist Rainer Jacob has placed a series of "radiators" made of ice in a wide variety of locations. This version stands next to a homeless man who is sleeping on the street near the Louvre museum in Paris. "Above," the name of the work, is perhaps an ironic reference to the downtrodden people who have been let go by the modern world of work.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (sb)


  • Fused with numerous cables, pipes and backgrounded by smoking chimney stacks, this Elisabeth Voigt painting from 1948 appears as an early variant of a cyborg (MdbK Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'The Machine Man'

    Fused with numerous cables, pipes and backgrounded by smoking chimney stacks, this Elisabeth Voigt painting from 1948 appears as an early variant of a cyborg, with humans having been transformed into a servile machine. The master student of Käthe Kollwitz was obviously critical of industrialization, and of war, with Voigt also depicting the horror of the Berlin bunkers in the 1940s.

  • Wolfram Ebersbach's 1975 painting focuses on tired men who go home from work after a long day at work (MdbK Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Shift change in opencast mine'

    Wolfram Ebersbach's 1975 painting focuses on tired men returning home from work after a long day working in a mine. The broken, barren landscape shows clear traces of the open-cast mine in which they work, more than a century after such mines came into operation. The work originated in the former GDR, where there is still no sign of the impending closure of the same mines.

  • Brigade I - one of the first industrial computers dominated the group portrait arranged for the staff. (Landesverwaltungsamt Halle/Saale, Norbert Wagenbrett)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Brigade 1'

    Norbert Wagenbrett's portrait "Brigade I" from 1989 reflects the transition from analog to digital society. Here, one of the first industrial computers dominates the group portrait arranged for the staff. The faces look sullen, as if they have realized that they have become subservient to the machine before them.

  • Military disputes are the focus of this image from 2014 that asks about human responsibility in the use of artificial intelligence to hit targets for so-called preventative war. (The artists property, Düsseldorf)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Preventative War'

    Jannine Koch, born in 1981, repeatedly focuses on social and political transformations in her paintings, including globalization and the increasing digitization and surveillance of individuals. Military disputes are the focus of this image from 2014 that asks about human responsibility in the use of artificial intelligence to hit targets for so-called preventative war.

  • Aluminum sculpture (The artists property, Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Fighters'

    Reminiscent of a "Terminator" film, Jana Mertens' aluminum sculpture shows a hybrid of man and machine, an intelligent cyborg of sorts that has been developed by humans to go to war. In an ethical sense, this has little to do with optimizing people via technology. Much of Mertens' work explores the destruction wrought by industrial war.

  • Installation: Porzellan, Stahl, LED-Beleuchtung (The artists property, Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Installation: Porcelain, Steel and LED-Light'

    "You can cooperate well with algorithms and machines in general," says Canadian artist Marie-Eve Levasseur. In her installations, the human body and technology move ever closer together until they finally merge — as in this tooth-like construct.

  • a human skulls with a barcode (The artists property, Chemnitz)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'That is the price'

    Together with the artist Martin Kretschmar, Ines Bruhn, a professor of design, has created human skulls with a barcodes using a 3D printer. The 12-part work confronts the viewer with 12 skulls on which barcodes are raised in relief, the mark of humans who can be scanned as part of a consumer culture that focuses on maximizing profits and the associated permanent growth.

  • Rainer Jacob: Above: Ein Mann liegt unter Decken neben einer Laterne und einem Radiator(The artists property, Leipzig)

    'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

    'Above'

    The artist Rainer Jacob has placed a series of "radiators" made of ice in a wide variety of locations. This version stands next to a homeless man who is sleeping on the street near the Louvre museum in Paris. "Above," the name of the work, is perhaps an ironic reference to the downtrodden people who have been let go by the modern world of work.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (sb)


The Leipzig Museum of Fine Arts (Museum der bildenden Künste Leipzig) has combined around 50 selected works of art from its own holdings, in addition to loans from contemporary artists — especially the Saxony region — to investigate how industrial upheavals have transformed the relationship between people and technology. 

From glorifications of industrialization to complex criticism of capitalism, "The Optimized Human" exhibition gives insight into how the visual arts also act as a catalyst for these transformations.

Read moreTroy in London: an exhibition shines a light on myth and reality

Human-machine transformations

To reveal multiple facets of industrial and technological revolutions, the Leipzig show combines works from past eras, but also by contemporary regional artists that have been rarely seen by the public and reflect transformations that have taken place since a collapsed GDR has become part of a reunified, and increasingly digitalized, Germany.

The show's ultimate aim is to offer a differentiated level of reflection on the human-machine relationship and its consequences. At the same time, it asks how people and technology will continue to evolve into the future.

"The Optimized Human" also includes an extensive supporting program with tours and lectures, as well as a blog with further background information on the works and the artists.

The picture gallery above offers a preview of some of the works. 

"The Optimized Human: Moments of industrial culture in the visual arts" runs through March 1, 2020.

  • Exterior of Bauhaus Museum Dessau (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    A peek in the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

    A new Bauhaus museum

    Described as a "soaring concrete block enveloped in glass" in the heart of Dessau, the new museum houses the world's second-largest Bauhaus collection. After the school opened in Weimar in 1919, it moved to Dessau in 1925. Once the Nazi party took control of the city council, it was then closed in 1932 and moved on to Berlin for the last year of its existence.

  • László Moholy-Nagy's Light-Space Modulator from 1930 (DW/S. Dege)

    A peek in the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

    Interacting with light

    From September 8, visitors can discover in Dessau the new exhibition "Versuchstätte Bauhaus. The Collection," which looks into how the school of arts and design experimented in different fields, from ceramics to furniture. Among the exhibits is this reconstruction of László Moholy-Nagy's "Light-Space Modulator" from 1930, one of the earliest electrically powered kinetic sculptures.

  • Three costumes for Oskar Schlemmer's Triadic Ballet (DW/S. Dege)

    A peek in the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

    Triadic Ballet

    Unusual forms and colors come together in the "Triadic Ballet" developed by Oskar Schlemmer. The experimental ballet of the Bauhaus master, which premiered in 1922, explored the relationship between abstracted human forms and space. It was created together with dancers Albert Burger and Elsa Hötzel and was often performed at the Bauhaus school. The costumes were recreated for the Dessau museum.

  • Space Balls by Konrad Püschel (DW/S. Dege)

    A peek in the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

    The last Bauhaus designer

    Konrad Püschel, a Bauhaus student in Dessau, followed his teacher Hannes Meyer to the Soviet Union after he was dismissed as Bauhaus director by the Nazis. Püschel later worked as an architect, city planner and university teacher in East Germany, the USSR and in North Korea. Up until he died in 1997, he was the last surviving Bauhaus designer. Here is a model of his "Constructivist Space Balls."

  • A ceramics exhibit (DW/S. Dege)

    A peek in the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

    New forms

    Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius set up the school's first ceramic workshop in Weimar. At first, simple utility ceramics were produced, but soon Bauhaus designers developed templates for serial industrial production. In Dessau, the ceramic workshop was discontinued, but the new museum nevertheless allows visitors to literally grasp some of these designs.

  • Bauhaus tubular steel chairs (DW/S. Dege)

    A peek in the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

    Icons of Bauhaus

    Even though they are not the focus of the exhibition, the most iconic Bauhaus designs are also on show. Alongside paintings and sketches by Bauhaus artists, the famous tubular steel chairs are set on a pedestal in the new museum.

  • Lichtspielhaus installation at Bauhaus Museum by Lucy Raven (DW/S. Dege)

    A peek in the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

    The colors of Bauhaus

    Contemporary art is also given space in the new museum. Here is a look through the sliding glass panels of conceptual artist Lucy Raven, in a work inspired by the color theory of the Bauhaus school. "Lichtspielhaus" is what the artist calls her installation — a word for "cinema" which also literally translates as "light-play-house."

    Author: Stefan Dege (eg)


DW recommends

Digital necromancy: The growing business of resurrecting dead stars

They're back! Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, James Dean in a Vietnam War epic, or Amy Winehouse touring as a hologram. But is it always a good idea to digitally resurrect dead celebrities? (17.12.2019)  

Puppy love: Canine loyalty, friendship and status explored in new exhibition

From cuddly pugs to hunting dogs and three-headed canines guarding the gates of hell, to the storied pets of David Bowie, Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine the Great, "Loyal Friends" celebrates our puppy obsession. (28.11.2019)  

Troy in London: an exhibition shines a light on myth and reality

Myth or reality? The British Museum shows how Troy continues to inspire artists and archeologists today. (22.11.2019)  

How environmentally sustainable are Germany's museums?

There are plenty of exhibitions with a focus on nature and climate change in Germany, and they are popular with visitors. Few museums think green, however, and are changing practices and structures. (12.12.2019)  

'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

In the digital age, human and machines have further conjoined in new and complex ways. A new exhibition in Leipzig shows the effects of technical progress on humans since the beginning of the industrial revolution. (17.12.2019)  

'Cars' exhibition: Eccentric design before Tesla's Cybertruck

If Elon Musk's electric Cybertruck embodies automotive innovation, how has car design grown up over the past century? A new exhibition, "Cars: Accelerating the Modern World," takes visitors for a spin to find out. (26.11.2019)  

A peek in the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau

After Weimar, Dessau now has its Bauhaus Museum. Its opening exhibition explores how the former design school served as a lab to experiment in different arts. (10.09.2019)  

Related content

Leipzig Kunstausstellung Der optimierte Mensch

'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age 17.12.2019

In the digital age, human and machines have further conjoined in new and complex ways. A new exhibition in Leipzig shows the effects of technical progress on humans since the beginning of the industrial revolution.

Austellung Raffael in Berlin | Die Madonnen der Gemäldegalerie

A meeting of Raphael's Madonnas in Berlin 13.12.2019

A Berlin museum is the first of many museums worldwide to open an exhibition dedicated to Raphael, the Italian master painter of the High Renaissance period who died 500 years ago.

Museum für Naturkunde Berlin - workshopreihe-klimawandel

How environmentally sustainable are Germany's museums? 12.12.2019

There are plenty of exhibitions with a focus on nature and climate change in Germany, and they are popular with visitors. Few museums think green, however, and are changing practices and structures.

Advertisement

Film

Carrie Fisher im Film Star Wars Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker (Imago Images/Lucasfilm)

10 stars who were resurrected through CGI before James Dean

Computer-generated effects often allowed films whose stars died mid-shoot to be completed. But long-dead icons, such as Audrey Hepburn and Bruce Lee, were also brought back to life for controversial commercials.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

A Cheer for Humboldt!

German historian Andrea Wulf is THE expert on Alexander von Humboldt. Our conversation with her was like a homage to the great adventurer and polymath!  

Music

The most famous oil painting of Ludwig van Beethoven is a work by Joseph Stieler dating from 1819 and showing the composer at work on his Missa solemnis. The portrait is currently put on display at the exhibition Beethoven. Welt. Bürger. Musik (Beethoven. World. Citizens. Music). It's taking place at the Bundeskunsthalle (National Art Gallery) in Bonn.

Major Beethoven exhibit to open in Bonn

The life and work of Ludwig van Beethoven are to be explored in a major exhibition that is set to open next week in Germany, as the country prepares to mark the composer's 250th birthday anniversary.  

Arts

Gemälde Der Maschinenmensch (Der Unternehmer) (MdbK Leipzig)

'The optimized human': Human and machine from the industrial to digital age

In the digital age, human and machines have further conjoined in new and complex ways. A new exhibition in Leipzig shows the effects of technical progress on humans since the beginning of the industrial revolution.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

How cloud gaming is changing the scene

Technological advances and digital games have always influenced each other, with new genres coming and going all the time. Cloud gaming, a streaming service, is the latest development.  