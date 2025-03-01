The complex world of orcas: Grieving mothers and playful pods
Orcas, or killer whales, are apex predators known for their complex social behavior. Humans and orcas have had a rocky relationship in recent years.
Grieving orca mother carries dead calf (again)
A grieving orca mother that made global headlines in 2018 for carrying her dead calf is doing so once again following the death of another calf. She had carried her first more than 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) in 2018. On New Year's Day 2025, US officials confirmed that the orca was carrying the dead body of her new calf.
Orca deaths often related to human activity
Calf mortality among orca pods is high. Only about one in five orca pregnancies result in a calf that lives to its first birthday, according to the Center for Whale Research. Human activity plays a role. Most orca calves die of malnutrition — researchers say that decades of overfishing have reduced food stocks for orcas. "Vessel strike-related trauma" is another leading cause of orca death.
Boat noise disrupts "whalish" communication
Like other whales, orcas have sophisticated ways of communicating by clicks and calls. Researchers call this "whalish" and have been trying to decode the meaning of whale phonetic alphabets using AI. Underwater noise created by shipping is known to interfere with whale communication and increase the chances of collisions
Orcas attacking boats: Play or aggression?
Orcas have made headlines in recent years for attacking several vessels, particularly in the Strait of Gibraltar and along the Atlantic coast of Iberia. Until 2020, there were few incidents of this behavior. Scientists aren't sure if their behavior is aggressive, or if the attacks are playful teenage antics.
Orcas play like humans do
Orcas are highly social animals and form strong bonds within their pods. Experts believe that playful behavior such as breaching (jumping out of the water), spy-hopping (poking their heads out of the water to look around), and tail-slapping (slapping their tails on the water's surface) help form social bonds, especially in younger animals.
55 orcas in captivity
There are around 55 orcas in captivity worldwide for breeding or performance purposes. 33 of them were born in captivity. The practice of keeping orcas in captivity is controversial. Captured orcas live separated from their familial pod. Captive orcas often have health problems, and the majority have not lived past the age of 25. Wild orcas can live up to at least 90 years.
Tilikum: The biggest (and most dangerous) captive orca
The largest orca in captivity was called Tilikum, which lived to the age of 35. Tilikum featured in CNN Film's 2013 documentary Blackfish, which claims that orcas in captivity suffer psychological damage and become unnaturally aggressive. Four humans have been killed by captive orcas and Tilikum was involved in three of those deaths.