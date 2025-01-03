  1. Skip to content
In focus
German election 2025Israel and the crisis in the Middle EastSyria
SocietyGermany

The Cocaine Wars - Germany's Fight Against Drug Gangs

January 3, 2025

Via bombings, kidnappings, blackmail and even torture, competing criminal gangs are making themselves known.

https://p.dw.com/p/4onRr
Dokumentation " Der Kokainkrieg- Deutschland im Visier der Drogenkartelle"
Image: rbb

And while doing so, innocent lives are also being taken - leaving the authorities deeply alarmed.

Dutch investigative journalist Peter de Vries was murdered by the drug mafia in 2021.
Image: rbb

They fear that conditions are starting to mirror those in the neighboring Netherlands, where a high-profile investigative journalist was murdered by hired guns, and judges and prosecutors have received death threats. Nor do the gangs responsible shy from intimidating politicians and the royal family. Struggling to find attorneys willing to defend key witnesses, European authorities have had to recruit lawyers from abroad. In an organized crime business worth billions of euros, anyone who stands in the way runs the risk of being targeted by the cartels. This global war rages on in Europe and is increasingly stretching the German state to its limits.

Dutch Princess Amalia had to abandon her studies in Amsterdam at the end of 2022 for security reasons and moved back to her parents' palace.
Image: rbb

The makers of this film accompanied the country's interior minister and senior law enforcement officials on their visit to South America to expand international cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking. They also talked to criminal lawyers, toxicologists and police investigators in this ever escalating conflict. Are the cocaine wars winnable, or is it already too late?

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 06.01.2025 – 18:30 UTC
MON 06.01.2025 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 07.01.2025 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 17.01.2025 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 07.01.2025 – 12:15 UTC
TUE 07.01.2025 – 16:15 UTC
TUE 07.01.2025 – 21:15 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 07:30 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 10:30 UTC
WED 08.01.2025 – 17:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5