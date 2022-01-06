 The choices we make: No children | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 18.01.2022

The choices we make: No children

Léa and Erica are 50 years apart in age, they're united by a common decision: not to have children.

Sendedatum: 23.01.2022 Bei der chinesischen Volksgruppe der Mosuo sind Frauen die Familienoberhäupter Lizajui am Fuße des Himalayas zählt zu den letzten Dörfern, in denen die Tradition der Mosuo gilt. Bei dieser südwestchinesischen Minderheit werden die Familien seit Jahrhunderten von Frauen angeführt, den Dape. Die Väter spielen bei der Volksgruppe der Mosuo, die zwischen Sichuan und Yunnan angesiedelt sind, nur eine untergeordnete Rolle. Sie zeugen zwar Kinder, leben aber nicht unter demselben Dach. Ehemänner gibt es nicht. via Cordula Mücke Mi, 05.01.2022 12:54

In the Realm of Women - China’s Mosuo People 05.01.2022

In southwestern China, women have led families for centuries. Here, at the foot of the Himalayas, Lizajui is one of the last villages where matriarchal Mosuo traditions still rule.

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man during a rapid antigen testing drive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a roadside kiosk in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Coronavirus digest: Global COVID cases pass 300 million 07.01.2022

Amid a surge of cases caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, 34 countries are reporting record numbers of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.

07.10.2021 Eine verschleierte Frau mit einer Maske betritt aus der Gangway einer Chartermaschine heraus einen abgeschirmten Bereich der Bundespolizei am Flughafen Frankfurt. In einer zunächst geheim gehaltenen Aktion hatte die Bundesregierung in Zusammenarbeit mit der US-Armee insgesamt acht deutsche Anhängerinnen der Terrormiliz „Islamischer Staat“ (IS) mit ihren 23 Kindern im Rahmen einer humanitären Aktion aus einem Gefangenenlager in Syrien geholt. Mit einer Chartermaschine wurden die Frauen über Kuwait nach Deutschland gebracht, wo fast alle sofort in Haft genommen wurden.

Germany repatriates women and children with links to 'IS' 06.10.2021

Several women with ties to the group are being held in custody after returning to Germany. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the women "will have to answer for their acts." The children will be placed in protective care.

(211013) -- KABUL, Oct. 13, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Afghan vendors wait to sell second-hand goods at a market in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Oct. 13, 2021. Since Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-August, growing poverty and unemployment in cash-strapped Afghanistan have given rise to the business of trading second-hand home appliances and goods. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua) TO GO WITH Feature: Market of second-hand home appliances booming in cash-strapped Afghanistan

Desperate Afghans forced to sell children 17.11.2021

The situation in Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil since the Taliban takeover, is deteriorating even further as the country suffers a drought, forcing families to sell everything, including their own children.