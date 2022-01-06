The choices we make: No children

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Léa and Erica are 50 years apart in age, they're united by a common decision: not to have children.
In southwestern China, women have led families for centuries. Here, at the foot of the Himalayas, Lizajui is one of the last villages where matriarchal Mosuo traditions still rule.
Amid a surge of cases caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, 34 countries are reporting record numbers of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.
Several women with ties to the group are being held in custody after returning to Germany. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the women "will have to answer for their acts." The children will be placed in protective care.
The situation in Afghanistan, which has been in turmoil since the Taliban takeover, is deteriorating even further as the country suffers a drought, forcing families to sell everything, including their own children.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version