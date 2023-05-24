The Chauras of Bangladesh - A Curse and a Blessing

In southern Bangladesh, silt islands along the Jamuna River regularly appear and disappear. These ‘chars‘ are populated, despite the fact that they are completely flooded during the monsoon season.

Part of the great river Brahmaputra, the Jamuna river sees the emergence and disappearance of these ‘chars’ every year. The people who live here are known as the Chauras, and they have organized their lives around rise and fall of the waters. They go about their agricultural work and live in small communities, always knowing that everything they have built up can be destroyed with the coming of the monsoon season.

Image: Mayalok Film

The film also documents the dry season, when the river Jamuna recedes, leaving long white sand beds and new islands of fertile soil. Chaura Rahim Shorkar has plenty to do now and hopes to harvest the crops in time for the next flood.

Image: Mayalok Film

Rahim does not want to trade his life here for one on the mainland. His wife Alea, however, takes a more critical view. What future do they have here? What future awaits their six-year-old son Ashik?

Image: Mayalok Film

At any moment, they could face the same fate as their neighbor Shuruz Saman, who has been hit for the sixth time in his life. All his fields and land have been swallowed up by the water and once again, making a new start costs him his entire savings.

Image: Mayalok Film

All the Chauras know this suffering. They all help each other, lending a hand when the corrugated iron walls of their houses need to be moved again because of the waters. Life here is not easy and will not get easier. On the contrary, climate change is set to intensify the extremes of the monsoon and dry seasons.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 07.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC

WED 07.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC

WED 07.06.2023 – 18.15 UTC

THU 08.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC

FRI 09.06.2023 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 10.06.2023 – 02:15 UTC

SAT 10.06.2023 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 11.06.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 08.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SUN 11.06.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3