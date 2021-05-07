 The cautious return of cultural events in Europe | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 07.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

The cautious return of cultural events in Europe

From festivals to theaters, several European countries have begun to lift COVID restrictions and allow cultural events to take place with an audience again.

  • People sit in the famous Chinesischer Turm (Chinese Tower) beer garden at the English Garden, after its re-opening in May 2020.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    A preview of the summer in Munich

    Pictures like this one from May 2020 will soon be reality again: Starting on May 10, counties and independent cities in Bavaria with a stable 7-day incidence below 100 new daily COVID infections per 100,000 inhabitants can open outdoor restaurants until 10 pm. Theaters, concert halls, opera houses, cinemas and sports facilities will also be allowed to reopen.

  • Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel inside the Vatican Museums.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    Culture with face masks in Rome

    Italy, too, is gradually relaxing its pandemic rules. Where infection numbers are moderate, restaurants and bars are allowed to serve people at tables outside into the evening hours. Museums and cinemas have also reopened in parts of the country with lower infection rates. In Vatican City, the Vatican Museums have reopened to visitors wearing mandatory face masks.

  • Krakow film festival audience in 2017

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    A film festival in Krakow

    Museums in Poland reopened on May 4. From mid-May, outdoor film screenings and theater performances will start; two weeks later, the authorities hope to allow all theaters to truly open their doors again, at half their capacity and with mandatory face masks. Some Polish film festivals plan to go ahead with a limited audience, including the one in Krakow, starting on May 30 (photo above from 2017).

  • Visitors wearing masks attend the inaugural exhibition of the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    Exhibition inauguration in Porto

    Portugal is also opening up institutions previously closed because of the pandemic. Libraries reopened in March, whereas weekly markets, art galleries and museums, such as the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto (photo) opened in early April. Movie theaters, theaters and event centers welcomed visitors again shortly after.

  • A theater performance at the Zurich Schauspielhaus with distanced seating.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    An early start in Zurich

    In Switzerland, museums and libraries reopened in early March despite the fact that the number of infections was still rising at the time. On April 19, restaurants with outdoor seating, cinemas and theaters (above, the Zurich Schauspielhaus) opened their doors. Open-air concerts and soccer matches can also take place again — with limited audiences wearing mandatory face masks.

  • People attend a test music festival as part of a national research programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool,

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    Feierlaune in Liverpool

    Thanks to a lengthy lockdown and an advanced vaccination campaign, the coronavirus situation in the UK is relaxed. Pubs and restaurants in England and Wales have been allowed to reopen outside; in Scotland, people are even allowed to meet indoors until the evening. Liverpool hosted a test-run music festival with several thousand people at the beginning of May. The crowd was clearly delighted.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


  • People sit in the famous Chinesischer Turm (Chinese Tower) beer garden at the English Garden, after its re-opening in May 2020.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    A preview of the summer in Munich

    Pictures like this one from May 2020 will soon be reality again: Starting on May 10, counties and independent cities in Bavaria with a stable 7-day incidence below 100 new daily COVID infections per 100,000 inhabitants can open outdoor restaurants until 10 pm. Theaters, concert halls, opera houses, cinemas and sports facilities will also be allowed to reopen.

  • Visitors admire the Sistine Chapel inside the Vatican Museums.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    Culture with face masks in Rome

    Italy, too, is gradually relaxing its pandemic rules. Where infection numbers are moderate, restaurants and bars are allowed to serve people at tables outside into the evening hours. Museums and cinemas have also reopened in parts of the country with lower infection rates. In Vatican City, the Vatican Museums have reopened to visitors wearing mandatory face masks.

  • Krakow film festival audience in 2017

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    A film festival in Krakow

    Museums in Poland reopened on May 4. From mid-May, outdoor film screenings and theater performances will start; two weeks later, the authorities hope to allow all theaters to truly open their doors again, at half their capacity and with mandatory face masks. Some Polish film festivals plan to go ahead with a limited audience, including the one in Krakow, starting on May 30 (photo above from 2017).

  • Visitors wearing masks attend the inaugural exhibition of the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    Exhibition inauguration in Porto

    Portugal is also opening up institutions previously closed because of the pandemic. Libraries reopened in March, whereas weekly markets, art galleries and museums, such as the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto (photo) opened in early April. Movie theaters, theaters and event centers welcomed visitors again shortly after.

  • A theater performance at the Zurich Schauspielhaus with distanced seating.

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    An early start in Zurich

    In Switzerland, museums and libraries reopened in early March despite the fact that the number of infections was still rising at the time. On April 19, restaurants with outdoor seating, cinemas and theaters (above, the Zurich Schauspielhaus) opened their doors. Open-air concerts and soccer matches can also take place again — with limited audiences wearing mandatory face masks.

  • People attend a test music festival as part of a national research programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool,

    Where culture is reawakening in Europe

    Feierlaune in Liverpool

    Thanks to a lengthy lockdown and an advanced vaccination campaign, the coronavirus situation in the UK is relaxed. Pubs and restaurants in England and Wales have been allowed to reopen outside; in Scotland, people are even allowed to meet indoors until the evening. Liverpool hosted a test-run music festival with several thousand people at the beginning of May. The crowd was clearly delighted.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


In recent weeks and months, there have been more or less successful attempts across Europe to bring cultural life back to normal.

While festivals, theaters, clubs, movie theaters, bars and restaurants in most German regions remain closed, individual regions like Bavaria are following the lead of Britain, Portugal and Italy — and gradually allowing cultural venues to open again after months of closure.

The above picture gallery gives you an idea of what restrictions are currently being relaxed in select European countries.

DW recommends

Berlin launches pilot project for theaters as new COVID wave starts

Cultural venues want to be able to plan their safe reopening. Berlin is holding a series of events to develop a new strategy: Tickets come with a COVID test.  

Stage set for one of Europe's oldest theater fests

Last year was cancelled, but this year the show will go on as the Ruhrfestspiele theater festival celebrates 75 years in the midst of a pandemic.  

COVID leads to erosion of fundamental rights and freedom

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an erosion of basic rights around the world. The "Atlas of Civil Society" shows that many governments restricted citizens' freedoms under the guise of fighting the spread of the virus.  

Advertisement

Film

Two photos: Leonardo Di Caprio, left; film still showing Mads Mikkelsen from Another Round, right

European films and their Hollywood remakes

Will Leonardo DiCaprio top Mads Mikkelsen's performance in a remake of the Oscar-winning "Another Round"? As film history shows, the original is usually the better version — but there are some exceptions.  

Books

The folded corner of a book's page.

Celebrating the history of the 'dog ear' bookmark on World Book Day

The practice of folding the corners of one's book to mark a page has a name — and has been done for centuries.  

Culture

Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino

Just a rip-off? Plagiarism in music

Childish Gambino is being sued for allegedly plagiarizing another rapper for his 2018 hit, "This Is America." Here are other high-profile cases of plagiarism.  

Arts

A man in blue overalls pushing a hospital bed.

'COVID-19: Faces of Resilience' portrays heroes of the pandemic

In her series "Faces of Resilience," German photographer Claudia Paul portrayed the staff of the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.  

Digital Culture

A collage of different still from the video series #allesdichtmachen, actors Jan-Josef Liefers, Nina Proll, Nadja Uhl, Ulrich Tukur, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Maxim Mehmet, atharina Schlothauer, Peri Baumeister, Richy Müller.

German actors' COVID videos spark controversy

Under the hashtag #allesdichtmachen, German stars satirically comment on the government's pandemic restrictions. The campaign is popular among COVID-deniers.  