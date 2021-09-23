The cafe helping India's acid attack survivors

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Sheroes cafe is helping acid attack survivors overcome societal shame, stigma and their own trauma. Can the business also create lasting change?
Many sexual harassment cases have involved coaches and mentors, and athletes are calling for an organized system allowing women to share complaints without fear of damaging their careers.
India's government is renewing a plan to create a uniform legal system that would replace a patchwork of religious codes. However, there is concern the UCC will be used to further entrench policies favoring Hindus.
Amid the economic and political turmoil in Sri Lanka, experts say the country's Tamil minority, who paid a heavy price during the civil war, feel victimized all over again. Some are fleeing to Tamil Nadu in India.
Although abortion is legal, over two-thirds of abortions in India are considered to be risky. Barriers to safe abortion include a shortage of doctors in rural areas, a lack of confidentiality and widespread stigma.
