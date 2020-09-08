The Brutalism of London

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Is it awesome or awful? The brutalist architectural style polarizes like virtually no other. Now, its fans may consult the Brutalist London Map when discovering its foremost examples in the UK’s capital.
Also on Euromaxx:
Replica of the Cosquer Cave: Take a Trip Back in Time
The Cosquer Caver off the French coast, near Marseille, is the only known underwater cave from the Stone Age. And now a replica provides visitors with a glimpse into the past.
Little Specialty, Big Hit: The Lleida Snail Festival
Each year, thousands of snail fans come together to celebrate the food festival L’Aplec de Caragol, held in the Catalonian city of Lleida. Whether grilled, boiled, or in a stew – the mollusks are a real delicacy there.
The Goldbeaters of Venice, an Age-old Tradition
Only a few businesses still produce gold leaf by hand. One is Mario Menegazzo’s shop in Venice. There, gold bars are hammered so thin they’re almost transparent and can be used in a host of products.
Freedom isn’t Free: A Messenger Game by DW
What’s it actually like to live in a police state? A game developed by Deutsche Welle gives an idea. Chats in a Messenger app help the players solve the disappearance of a civil liberties activist.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 11.06.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 11.06.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 12.06.2022 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 12.06.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 12.06.2022 – 17:30 UTC
MON 13.06.2022 – 00:02 UTC
MON 13.06.2022 – 03:30 UTC
MON 13.06.2022 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 12.06.2022 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3