The Brutalism of London

Also on Euromaxx:

Replica of the Cosquer Cave: Take a Trip Back in Time

The Cosquer Caver off the French coast, near Marseille, is the only known underwater cave from the Stone Age. And now a replica provides visitors with a glimpse into the past.

Little Specialty, Big Hit: The Lleida Snail Festival

Each year, thousands of snail fans come together to celebrate the food festival L’Aplec de Caragol, held in the Catalonian city of Lleida. Whether grilled, boiled, or in a stew – the mollusks are a real delicacy there.

The Goldbeaters of Venice, an Age-old Tradition

Only a few businesses still produce gold leaf by hand. One is Mario Menegazzo’s shop in Venice. There, gold bars are hammered so thin they’re almost transparent and can be used in a host of products.

Freedom isn’t Free: A Messenger Game by DW

What’s it actually like to live in a police state? A game developed by Deutsche Welle gives an idea. Chats in a Messenger app help the players solve the disappearance of a civil liberties activist.

